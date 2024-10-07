Mattel unveils 'Diwali Barbie' doll in collaboration with Anita Dongre

Toy company Mattel, the producer of the globally popular Barbie dolls, has created an exclusive ‘Diwali Barbie’ doll for Indian consumers ahead of the upcoming festive season. The doll is part of a special collection designed in collaboration with designer Anita Dongre.

The doll features several Indian symbols, blending modern aesthetics with traditional craftsmanship, Mattel said. The ensemble includes three key components: a floral Koti vest, a choli top, and a lehenga skirt. The doll also has floral adornments with a focus on Indian aesthetics, including dahlias, jasmine, and the Indian lotus. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The company has added sparkling earrings and gold bangles to the doll to “reflect the radiant lights of the festival.” Mattel said that the doll is intended for children older than six years. In addition to the doll, the packaging includes a doll stand and a certificate of authenticity.

Where to buy the Diwali Barbie doll

The doll is available for purchase on the ecommerce site Amazon, as well as at US-based retail chain stores Target and Walmart. On Amazon, the doll is priced at Rs 1,995.

Regarding the collaboration, Dongre said that the doll celebrates the beauty of Indian culture. “I didn't have a chance to own a Barbie as it wasn't available in India when I was a kid. But it's an incredible feeling to get to design my own Barbie. This doll is my first one, and it's so very special to finally own a Barbie I designed!” she told People magazine.

Barbie remains one of the most celebrated cultural phenomena worldwide and made headlines last year with its blockbuster film adaptation directed by Greta Gerwig. The movie featured Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, and became one of the highest-grossing films, earning over $1 billion.

In July, Mattel reported that it had beaten quarterly profit estimates but posted a surprise drop in sales. Mattel’s net sales fell 1 per cent to $1.08 billion, while its net income stood at $57 million, an improvement of $30 million. The company reported a gross margin increase to 49.2 per cent, up from 45.1 per cent (year-on-year).