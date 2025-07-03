Max Financial's Axis Max Life reports unauthorised acces to customer data

India's Max Financial Services said on Wednesday that its unit, Axis Max Life Insurance, received communication about unauthorized access to some customer data from an anonymous sender.

The company has initiated a security assessment and data log analysis, Max Financial said.

"A detailed investigation is also underway in consultation with information security experts to assess the root cause of the incident and take remedial action, as necessary" the company said in a statement.

Axis Max Life Insurance is a joint venture between private lender Axis Bank and Max Financial.