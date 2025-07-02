Tata Steel expects UK unit to turn EBITDA-positive in FY25 amid green shift

Tata Steel’s UK operations—which have largely struggled since acquisition—are expected to turn EBITDA-positive in the current financial year and possibly profitable by the next, according to the company’s chairman.

Responding to shareholder queries at Tata Steel’s annual general meeting (AGM), N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Steel and Tata Group, said, “We expect the UK to perform much better this year compared to last year—it will definitely be EBITDA-positive.”

He added that the company was working towards making it PAT-positive. “Losses in the UK will be wiped out. And going forward, this year or the next year, it will become PAT-positive,” he said.

Tata Steel is transitioning to green steelmaking by shifting to electric arc furnace (EAF)-based steelmaking from blast furnaces at Port Talbot in Wales. The transition is slated for completion by FY28. The total investment in the project is £1.25 billion, including £500 million in support from the UK government. Groundbreaking for the project is expected in the first half of July. ALSO READ: Metal shares in demand; Tata Steel, JSW, JSPL, Welspun, SAIL rally up to 4% The blast furnaces have already been decommissioned, and the company is currently supporting downstream client businesses by sending slabs from India, the Netherlands, and the open market.

In the Netherlands, the company is in discussions with the Dutch government for financial and policy-level support for its decarbonisation plan, Chandrasekaran said. He also gave an overview of Tata Steel’s capital expenditure plans. “Broadly, Tata Steel spent around ₹15,000 crore last year and will continue in the same range this year,” he said, adding that the spend is expected to remain at that level “for quite some time”. Capex will be allocated to maintenance as well as Indian expansion projects over the next 7–8 years. The EAF in Ludhiana will be completed by the end of the current year. “We will replicate similar 0.5 mt projects in the rest of India,” Chandrasekaran added.

The investment in the UK will begin shortly, and once the decarbonisation plan in the Netherlands is approved, capex will also be allocated there. Tata Steel has set a target of achieving 40 million tonnes (mt) of capacity in India. On the timeline, Chandrasekaran said, “There is no doubt in our mind that we have to expand capacity.” However, he added, “We also need to see how many projects can be executed at any point in time. We need to ensure that our investment matches the cash flow.” Tata Steel will also invest in acquiring mining assets. “Our iron ore mine capacity in India will come up for renewal and be auctioned again in FY30. With our increased footprint, we will need to increase our capacity. So we will always look for opportunities,” he said.