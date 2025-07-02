Home / Companies / News / PVR INOX plans to add 200 screens in 2 yrs: ED Sanjeev Kumar Bijli

PVR INOX plans to add 200 screens in 2 yrs: ED Sanjeev Kumar Bijli

The company's expansion plans will majorly focus on South India, followed by smaller cities and towns in the next two years

PVR cinema
Out of the 100 screens, 40 screens are in South India, including Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Hubli. | File Photo
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 10:44 PM IST
Cinema exhibitor PVR INOX plans to add around 200 screens in two years at an investment of up to Rs 400 crore, its Executive Director Sanjeev Kumar Bijli said on Wednesday.

The company's expansion plans will majorly focus on South India, followed by smaller cities and towns in the next two years, Bijli told PTI in an interview.

"This financial year, 2025-26, we have about 100 screen openings planned, and out of which we have opened about 20 already in the first quarter, and we have another 82 to go. So, basically, we are on track to open about 100 screens this year," he said when asked about the company's expansion plans.

Out of the 100 screens, 40 screens are in South India, including Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Hubli.  At the same time, some cinemas will come up in Mumbai, Delhi, and Gurugram, and some smaller towns like Siliguri, Jabalpur, Leh and Gangtok.

"It is a bit of a mixed bag, but 40 per cent of this (expansion) still remains in South India, and about 20 per cent in smaller towns," Bijli said.

Even going forward, he said, "We have quite a few cinemas (lined up) for 2026-27 as well. We have 80 screens opening (planned), but we can easily get it stretched to about 100...but visibility (as of now) is of 80 screens and out of that also about 40 per cent is again in South India".

When asked about the investment for the expansion, he said, "Roughly, if you look at this year, if we're opening about 100 screens, then an average screen costs about Rs 3.5 crore per screen. So, that comes to about Rs 350 crore. If we assume that 50 per cent of that is coming from a combination of FOCO (franchise owned company operated) and asset light, then our contribution would be half at about Rs 175 to 200 crore".

For 200 screens that the company has planned, its investment will be around Rs 350-400 crore.

Bijli said that after adding 200 screens in the next two years, PVR INOX will have "close to 2,000 screens" in total.

As part of the company's expansion in South India, PVR INOX will open a four-screen property later this week in Hyderabad, which will take its total screen count in Telangana to 110. It has lined up a total of 26 new screens to be added in the state in FY26.

"Telangana is a very significant market. It has always done very well for us because of the very strong content from Telangana. Telugu films are extremely loved and accepted. The propensity to watch movies there is very high," he noted.

There are still pockets in Hyderabad that do not have a good multiplex.

There are certain catchments which are unserviced, he said, adding that "we are excited about expanding into the city of Hyderabad, which is a growing city".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 10:44 PM IST

