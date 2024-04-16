Max to invest Rs 2,500 cr in Lucknow, be UP's 'largest' pvt healthcare firm

Max Healthcare Institute has said its plans to invest Rs 2500 crore for developing hospitals in Lucknow where it earlier acquired the 550-bed Sahara Hospital for Rs 940 crore, aiming to become “largest private sector player” in Uttar Pradesh in its field.

The new investment will be part of the Delhi-based group’s plan to double capacity by adding 4,200 beds in the next four to five years for an investment of more than Rs 5,000 crore. The group has 4,000 beds now and in five years the count will be 8,200.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Sahara Hospital, which is spread over a 27-acre land in Gomti Nagar in the heart of Lucknow, has 285 operational beds. Max Healthcare acquired it on a slump sale basis from Sahara India Medical Institute Limited. This acquisition marked the beginning of Max Healthcare’s plans to scale up its presence and investments in the region. The hospital has been renamed as Max Super Specialty Hospital.