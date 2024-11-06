Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Medanta signs O&M pact for 750 bed hospital in Delhi, to invest Rs 600 cr

"The hospital is expected to commence operations in around four years, subject to necessary statutory and customary approvals"

Hospital beds, hospital
Photo: Shutterstock
Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 10:54 PM IST
Global Health, the operator of Medanta Hospitals, announced on Wednesday that it has signed an operations and management agreement with the Delhi-based Dr Narayan Dutt Shrimali Foundation International Charitable Trust Society to operate and manage a 750-bed super speciality hospital in the national capital.
 
“The hospital is expected to commence operations in around four years, subject to necessary statutory and customary approvals,” according to a regulatory filing by Medanta.
 
Under the agreement, the hospital building and associated civil infrastructure will be developed by the society, while Medanta will invest in internal fit-outs, MEP (mechanical, electrical, and plumbing), furniture, and medical equipment.
 
“Medanta is expected to incur a project capex of around Rs 600 crore over the next three to four years, funded through a combination of internal accruals and debt financing,” the company stated.
 
Medanta will have full control over the day-to-day operations of the hospital. The agreement is for an initial term of 30 years, extendable on mutually agreeable terms.
 
The agreement aims to help the multi-speciality tertiary care provider expand into the high-growth, densely populated micro-markets of Northwest and West Delhi.

The 750-bed hospital will offer over 30 super specialities, including cardiac, neurosciences, cancer, orthopaedics, digestive and hepatobiliary sciences, multispecialty robotic surgeries, regenerative medicine, and a full range of transplants.
 
Commenting on the development, Naresh Trehan, chairman and managing director of Medanta, said, “This large-scale hospital aligns with our commitment to providing high-quality quaternary care and will allow us to serve communities in Delhi for decades to come.”
 
Topics :Medanta HospitalshospitalsHealth sector

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 10:54 PM IST

