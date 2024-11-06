Sterling Tech-Mobility partners with Chinese firm to set EV component plant

Sterling Tech-Mobility Ltd on Monday said it will set up a manufacturing facility in collaboration with Chinese firm Kunshan GLVAC Yuantong New Energy Technology for advance high-voltage DC contactors and relays for electric and hybrid vehicles in Bengaluru at an investment of Rs 40 crore.

The collaboration, which is aimed at the domestic production of these auto parts, is expected to generate Rs 250 crore in business by FY30 and Sterling Tools will bring the niche technology to manufacture and assemble HVDC contactors and relays locally at a new facility in Bengaluru, a release said.

Sterling Tech-Mobility Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sterling Tools Partners while GLVACYT is 100 per cent-owned by Kunshan GuoLi Electronic Technology Co Ltd.

The development will empower Indian OEMs, tier-I companies, and other suppliers to access advanced technology right at home, building a self-reliant ecosystem for the electric vehicles (EV) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) sectors, the company said.

"As the electric and hybrid vehicle markets continue to expand, it is important that we integrate the highest safety measures in the electric and hybrid vehicles through advance technological systems. We will manufacture advanced HVDC contactors and relays at our new Bengaluru facility, making them more affordable and accessible for OEMs and tier-1 companies," said Anish Agarwal, Director at Sterling Tools Limited.

HVDC contactors and relays are crucial components in electric and hybrid vehicles, managing and controlling high-voltage electricity flow between the battery, motor controller or inverter, and other power electronic systems.

These components provide safe switching and isolation in EV power circuits, ensuring efficient operation while protecting against electrical faults. In the event of accidents or short circuits, these help to prevent hazards such as fires or explosions, according to the company.

"India is an important market for us, and through our association with Sterling Tools Limited, we are poised to strengthen the EV and HEV sectors in India. As a key player in EV components, we recognize India's immense potential in the electric vehicle market," said Li Qinghua, General Manager at GLVAC YT.