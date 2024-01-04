Home / Companies / News / Medway Hospitals raises $5m in funding round led by Kyra Ventures

Medway Hospitals raises $5m in funding round led by Kyra Ventures

Chennai-based group operates eight multi-multispeciality hospitals that provide range of services

BS Reporter Chennai

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 6:15 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Medway Hospitals has secured $5 million in the first round of institutional equity funding led by Kyra Ventures and attended by family offices, said the Chennai-based group on Thursday.

Medway Hospitals operates eight multi-multispeciality hospitals in Tamil Nadu and Seemandhra, providing services in critical care, orthopaedics, neurology, nephrology, neurosurgery, organ transplantation, pulmonology and urology. It has a dedicated unit for treating cardiovascular diseases (CVD). The chain has around 500 beds.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Medway set up a heart institute in Chennai in 2021: It is the only of its kind in South India to get accreditation from Joint Commission International and National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers. Medway Heart Institute has successfully performed more than 1000 heart surgeries and 3000 cath-lab procedures, said the group in a statement.

Medway started an organ transplant programme in 2021 and has successfully performed over 150 renal transplants. "Our focus has always been providing quality healthcare in Tier-II cities and have centres of excellence in key cities. This investment will help us accelerate our expansion plans and reach 1000 beds by 2026. Our hospitals have proficiency in managing and treating a wide spectrum of complex medical conditions," said T Palaniappan, chairman of Medway Group of Hospitals.

“Less than a month ago we launched our Institute for Pulmonology & Pulmonary Rehabilitation [in Chennai] to cater to the increased respiratory illnesses in children and the elderly," he said.

"We are excited to partner with Medway Hospitals on their mission to elevate healthcare standards in India.  The promoters are committed to closing the healthcare gap in underserved areas by creating access to affordable, patient centric clinical excellence,” said Hari Prasad, partner, Kyra Ventures.

Nova Capital Advisors acted as advisors in the transaction.

Also Read

Cash-for-kidneys scam: Ministry orders inquiry against Apollo Hospitals

As costly bills hurt patients, rising ARPOB helps improve hospital earnings

Hospitals see 7-8% surge in patient footfall, new investments in 2023

Manipal Hospitals to add 750 beds in WB, Odisha under east expansion plan

Indian startup funding fell 72% in H1CY23, funding rounds down 66%: Tracxn

Flipkart forms strategic partnership with digit asset company Fireblocks

Coffee Day Enterprises' total default rises to Rs 434 cr in Dec quarter

REC, Bank of Baroda sign MoU to finance power, infra and logistics projects

Zillion announces launch of rewards-as-a-service platform for brands

DCM Shriram signs MoU with Gujarat govt to invest Rs 12,000 cr by 2028

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :hospitalsIndia healthcareHealth sectorfundingfund raising

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 5:54 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story