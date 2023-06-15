Home / Companies / News / MEIL group company bags Rs 500 crore order from defence ministry

IComm, a group company of Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL), has bagged a Rs 500 crore order from the Ministry of Defence.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 15 2023 | 9:44 PM IST
"The Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Thursday inked a contract with ICOMM Tele Limited for the procurement of 1,035 of 5/7.5 ton radio relay communication equipment containers. The delivery of the containers is scheduled to commence from the current Financial Year 2023-24," infrastructure company MEIL said in a statement on Thursday.

The value of the contract is around Rs 500 crore, it said.

The radio relay containers will address a long overdue requirement of mobile communication detachments of the Indian Army. The containers will be utilised to provide a protected environment for communication equipment to function in a failsafe and reliable manner. The containers would be mounted on authorised specialist vehicles and moved as per operational requirements, the company said.

ICOMM would produce the containers with all equipment and sub-systems sourced from indigenous manufacturers.

This will give a further boost to the indigenous manufacturing of defence equipment and stimulate the private sector to actively engage in realising the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

First Published: Jun 15 2023 | 11:01 PM IST

