Home / Companies / News / IHCL partners with Tata Strive to set up skill centre in Rajasthan

IHCL partners with Tata Strive to set up skill centre in Rajasthan

The first batch with 20 students is being trained in a 4-month food and beverage course, whose module is designed by IHCL

Press Trust of India Mumbai
IHCL partners with Tata Strive to set up skill centre in Rajasthan

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2023 | 10:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Thursday said it has partnered with Tata Strive, a skill development initiative of Tata Trust, to set up a hospitality-focused skill centre at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

"Rajasthan has a very strong growth potential in the tourism sector. We are delighted to partner with Tata Strive for the skill centre in Jodhpur, which will offer skill-building programmes to youth and also contribute to the overall growth of the industry, IHCL Executive Vice President - Human Resources Gaurav Pokhariyal said.

The first batch with 20 students is being trained in a 4-month food and beverage course, whose module is designed by IHCL as a knowledge partner and is aligned to National Skill Development Corporation with Tata Strive as an implementation partner.

This collaboration represents a significant step in IHCL's mission to contribute to the skill development and upliftment of individuals from economically weaker backgrounds, the statement added.

Also Read

IHCL net profit rises four-fold to Rs 339 crore in Q4, total income jumps

Hospitality industry flocks to Ayodhya as religious tourism gains momentum

IHCL inks 2nd Taj in Kerala's Kochi; brand clocks 100 hotels in India

In a first, IAF woman fighter pilot to take part in wargames in Japan

Massive protest in Jodhpur for fire tragedy victims' compensation

TikTok plans to fuel e-commerce business with billions in investment

Andhra govt orders CID to attach Rs 242 cr assets of Margararsi Chit Fund

NCLT approves Ace Infracity resolution plan for debt-ridden 3C Homes

NCLT approves appointment of Ajmera as Resolution Professional of Go First

Talks fail, Jalan-owned Carbon Resources sells stake in McLeod Russel

Topics :Indian Hotels CompanyIHCLTata group

First Published: Jun 15 2023 | 10:45 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story