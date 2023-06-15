IHCL partners with Tata Strive to set up skill centre in Rajasthan

Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Thursday said it has partnered with Tata Strive, a skill development initiative of Tata Trust, to set up a hospitality-focused skill centre at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

"Rajasthan has a very strong growth potential in the tourism sector. We are delighted to partner with Tata Strive for the skill centre in Jodhpur, which will offer skill-building programmes to youth and also contribute to the overall growth of the industry, IHCL Executive Vice President - Human Resources Gaurav Pokhariyal said.

The first batch with 20 students is being trained in a 4-month food and beverage course, whose module is designed by IHCL as a knowledge partner and is aligned to National Skill Development Corporation with Tata Strive as an implementation partner.

This collaboration represents a significant step in IHCL's mission to contribute to the skill development and upliftment of individuals from economically weaker backgrounds, the statement added.