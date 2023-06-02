Mercedes-Benz unveils electric SUV EQB 350 in India with some modifications



According to a LiveMint report, the electric SUV has been launched with a starting price of Rs 77.50 lakhs (ex-showroom). The new model EQB 350 replaces the previous model EQB 300 4Matic, which was launched in December 2022, at a starting price of Rs 74.50 lakhs (ex-showroom). Luxury carmaker Mercedes- Benz has introduced an electric sports utility vehicle (SUV), EQB 350 in India.



While visually, the updated EQB 350 closely resembles its predecessor, it still has a few minor changes that have been incorporated, the report added. It further states that there are no major cosmetic alterations in the appearance of the new electric SUV. While the EQB 350 comes with significant performance enhancements, it retains the same 66.5 kWh battery pack similar to its predecessor. The new electric SUV comes with 288bhp of power as compared to the previous 225bhp, and a torque output of 520Nm, up from 390Nm.



Talking about its interiors, the report said that the new EQB 350 maintains a similar design aesthetic. It features a spacious center console housing two 10.25-inch displays for the dashboard and infotainment system. The infotainment system utilizes the MBUX system, which is a signature of the company. The cabin offers added luxurious touches such as rose gold accents, two-tone seats, a rearview camera, and a motorized tailgate. However, the carmaker has introduced a new set of 18-inch light-alloy wheels, specifically designed for improved aerodynamic efficiency. The new SUV retains its fake black panel grille and features LED headlights with adaptive high-beam assist. It also includes LED tail lights with an accompanying LED strip, roof rails, and backlit turn indicators.

The all-new electric SUV can reach the battery per cent from 10 to 80 in a span of 32 minutes, using a 100kW DC charger, whereas, using an 11kW wall box charger would require 6.25 hours. Despite the increase in power, the EQB's estimated driving range remains unchanged at 423km (WLTP).