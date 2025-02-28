Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / Champions Trophy / News / Champions Trophy, AFG vs AUS: Check Afghanistan, Australia playing 11 today

Champions Trophy, AFG vs AUS: Check Afghanistan, Australia playing 11 today

For Australia, a win would guarantee their place in the semifinals and eliminate Afghanistan from contention with a game remaining in the group stage.

AFG vs AUS
AFG vs AUS
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 10:35 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
With a semifinal spot at stake, Australia’s impressive history in cricket's biggest tournaments will mean little when they face an Afghanistan team that is rapidly establishing itself among the elite in the game, in the Champions Trophy on Friday.
 
Riding high after their memorable victory over England at Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday, Afghanistan now has a real shot at reaching their second consecutive global event semifinal, following their remarkable run to the final four in last year’s T20 World Cup in the Americas.
 
For Australia, a win would guarantee their place in the semifinals and eliminate Afghanistan from contention with a game remaining in the group stage. 
 
Afghanistan’s playing 11 prediction vs Australia for Champions Trophy 2025
 
Confirmed names:

Also Read

Champions Trophy, AFG vs AUS: Lahore weather forecast, hourly rain update

Champions Trophy 2025, AFG vs AUS pitch report, Lahore Stadium's key stats

Champions Trophy 2025: AFG vs AUS playing 11, live match time, streaming

Champions Trophy, PAK vs BAN: Check Pakistan, Bangladesh playing 11 today

Champions Trophy 2025 live streaming: Where to watch PAK vs BAN live match?

 
Ibrahim Zadran has been Afghanistan's standout performer in the tournament, amassing 194 runs in two matches. Rahmat Shah has also been consistent, contributing 94 runs across two innings. Rashid Khan, a key all-rounder, has proven to be a game-changer, impacting the game with both bat and ball.
 
Afghanistan’s predicted playing 11:
 
Afghanistan playing 11 (probable): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi 
 
Australia’s playing 11 prediction vs Afghanistan for Champions Trophy 2025
 
Star performers ready to roar again  Josh Inglis played a match-winning knock of 120 runs off 86 balls against England, showcasing his batting prowess. Steven Smith remains Australia’s experienced leader, providing stability and being a key figure in the middle order. Glenn Maxwell, known for his explosive batting, is also a crucial asset with the ball, capable of delivering vital breakthroughs. Together, these players are integral to Australia's success in the tournament.
 
Australia’s predicted playing 11:
 
Australia playing 11 (probable): Matthew Short, Travis Head, Steven Smith (C), Josh Inglis (WK), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

AFG vs AUS preview: Aussies, Afghans fight for a spot in semifinals

Champions Trophy Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Head-to-head records in ICC events

Champions Trophy PAK vs BAN: Pitch report, key stats of Rawalpindi stadium

AFG vs ENG HIGHLIGHTS, Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan held on to their nerves to knock ENG out

Champions Trophy Group B: AUS, SA, ENG, AFG qualification scenario

Topics :ICC Champions TrophyAfghanistan cricket teamAustralia cricket team

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story