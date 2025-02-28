Champions Trophy, AFG vs AUS: Check Afghanistan, Australia playing 11 today

With a semifinal spot at stake, Australia’s impressive history in cricket's biggest tournaments will mean little when they face an Afghanistan team that is rapidly establishing itself among the elite in the game, in the Champions Trophy on Friday.

Riding high after their memorable victory over England at Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday, Afghanistan now has a real shot at reaching their second consecutive global event semifinal, following their remarkable run to the final four in last year’s T20 World Cup in the Americas.

ALSO READ: Champions Trophy, AFG vs AUS: Lahore weather forecast, hourly rain update For Australia, a win would guarantee their place in the semifinals and eliminate Afghanistan from contention with a game remaining in the group stage.

Afghanistan’s playing 11 prediction vs Australia for Champions Trophy 2025

Confirmed names:

Ibrahim Zadran has been Afghanistan's standout performer in the tournament, amassing 194 runs in two matches. Rahmat Shah has also been consistent, contributing 94 runs across two innings. Rashid Khan, a key all-rounder, has proven to be a game-changer, impacting the game with both bat and ball.

Afghanistan’s predicted playing 11:

Afghanistan playing 11 (probable): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Australia’s playing 11 prediction vs Afghanistan for Champions Trophy 2025

Star performers ready to roar again Josh Inglis played a match-winning knock of 120 runs off 86 balls against England, showcasing his batting prowess. Steven Smith remains Australia’s experienced leader, providing stability and being a key figure in the middle order. Glenn Maxwell, known for his explosive batting, is also a crucial asset with the ball, capable of delivering vital breakthroughs. Together, these players are integral to Australia's success in the tournament.

Australia’s predicted playing 11:

Australia playing 11 (probable): Matthew Short, Travis Head, Steven Smith (C), Josh Inglis (WK), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson