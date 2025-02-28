Manthan LIVE: Need to work on localisation of supply chain, says Adani Green Energy's Amit Singh

BS Manthan LIVE updates: Manthan, the annual summit by Business Standard, began on Thursday, February 27, at the Taj Palace in New Delhi. In celebration of Business Standard’s 50th anniversary, the two-day event will gather some of the most influential voices in government, policy, and industry. On Day 2 of Business Standard's annual summit 'Manthan', experts will participate in insightful discussions on India's semiconductor ambitions, the future of jobs, and the investment landscape. There will be a fireside chat with Sunil Vachani, co-founder and executive chairman, Dixon Technologies at 11:40 am. Ajai Chowdhry, Co-founder, HCL will be speaking on 'Reimagining India’s Semiconductor Play' at 12:30 pm. Further, Samir Arora, Founder & Group CIO, Helios Capital will be speaking on 'Navigating the Investment Landscape in 2025' at 2:15 pm. Across two vibrant days, Manthan will provide a platform for sharing essential insights on how India can prosper in a complex and evolving global landscape. Stay tuned as Business Standard delivers live updates and expert commentary from the event.