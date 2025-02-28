Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Manthan LIVE: Need to work on localisation of supply chain, says Adani Green Energy's Amit Singh
Manthan LIVE: Need to work on localisation of supply chain, says Adani Green Energy's Amit Singh

BS Web Team New Delhi
BS Manthan Day 2
BS Manthan Day 2

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 11:59 AM IST
11:59 AM

Issues affecting transmission systems need to be resolved, says Amit Singh

"Centre is going through a period where we will be bottlenecked by transmission systems. That is something that needs to be addressed with a sense of urgency. Cost of finance has to come down for both the large projects and small players," says Amit Singh.

11:52 AM

States have become interested in attracting investments, says Deepesh Nanda

11:40 AM

Suzlon runs 6 global centres, huge amount of R&D being done: Girish Tanti

"R&D is crucial for success of any industry. Suzlon has installed capacity at extreme weather areas. we can  produce power at a cheaper rate than any other non-conventional source of energy," says Girish Tanti, co-founder, Suzlon Group.

11:35 AM

We need to look at how to holistically lower costs of wind energy: Amit Singh

"I think we should look at pricing not just from the point of view of cost but also how we operate the plant. The wind patterns in our country vary, so the challenge is how do you build the plant to maximise the wind captured," Amit Singh stated. "The understanding of weather patterns on a micro level is really important. We need to look at how to holistically lower costs," he added.

11:28 AM

Need to make investments in research and development, says Deepesh Nanda

"We have to start looking at the manufacturing sector that provides the technology we need. And India (has the potential) to become the manufacturing hub," says Deepesh Nanda, MD and CEO, Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd. 

11:24 AM

Industry has been functioning without any (major) incentive: Girish Tanti

"The industry has been running without any incentive. As an OEM, I have been running without any incentive. The incentive was for the end user not the supplier," says Suzlon Group's co-founder Girish Tanti.

11:15 AM

BS Manthan: Going green is as much about the green attributes as it is about cost, says Deepesh Nanda

11:13 AM

Local supply chain needed, not just in India, but all over the world: Amit Singh

"If you look at the solar sector, we have a lot of supply in the field of solar modulation. But in other sector we have almost no supply chain As a company, we have invested in building a local supply chain. Local supply chain will be needed, not just in India, but all over the world," says Amit Singh, CEO, Adani Green Energy.

11:03 AM

We are still at about 20% of local content in the field of solar energy, says Suzlon's Girish Tanti

"We are still at about 20 per cent of local content in the field of solar energy, but we will speed up. But when it comes to wind energy, we are at 64 per cent at local content," says Girish Tanti, co-founder and vice-chairman, Suzlon Group.
 

10:59 AM

India could hit the target of 500GW by 2032: Deepesh Nanda

"This is being done at the back of the government manufacturing push. So full marks to the govt PLI schemes," says Deepesh Nanda, MD and CEO, Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd.

10:55 AM

If your company's policy aligns with the government, that's the right sector to be in, says Deepesh Nanda

"(We need to look at) what is the government's policy towards the sector. And if your company's policies align with the government, that's the right sector to be in," says Deepesh Nanda, MD and CEO, Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd.

10:50 AM

Manthan Day 2: This is the era of electrical energy, says Adani Green Energy's Amit Singh

"Renewable energy in a very potent way will be rising and growing. This is the era for electrical energy. I think everything will get electrified eventually," says Amit Singh.

10:41 AM

10:34 AM

Watch: Business Standard Manthan Day 2 proceedings

10:03 AM

BS Manthan LIVE updates: Manthan, the annual summit by Business Standard, began on Thursday, February 27, at the Taj Palace in New Delhi. In celebration of Business Standard's 50th anniversary, the two-day event will gather some of the most influential voices in government, policy, and industry.  On Day 2 of Business Standard's annual summit 'Manthan', experts will participate in insightful discussions on India's semiconductor ambitions, the future of jobs, and the investment landscape. There will be a fireside chat with Sunil Vachani, co-founder and executive chairman, Dixon Technologies at 11:40 am. Ajai Chowdhry, Co-founder, HCL will be speaking on 'Reimagining India's Semiconductor Play' at 12:30 pm. Further, Samir Arora, Founder & Group CIO, Helios Capital will be speaking on 'Navigating the Investment Landscape in 2025' at 2:15 pm.

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

