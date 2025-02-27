Nothing Phone 3a series to get six years of software support: Details

Nothing has revealed that its upcoming Phone 3a series will get six years of software support. The company has announced that its upcoming smartphones in the Phone 3a series will get three years of Android OS updates and six years of security updates. Nothing said that these will be in addition to the "corrective and functionality" updates released by the company for these smartphones.

Earlier this week, Nothing unveiled the design of two smartphones in the Phone 3a series, likely the Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro. Phone 3a series is set to launch in India on March 4.

Nothing Phone 3a series: What to expect

The Nothing Phone 3a retains the design language of the Phone 2a, featuring a transparent back panel, glyph lighting interface, and a centrally aligned horizontal camera bar. A key difference is the inclusion of a third camera sensor, likely a telephoto lens. Meanwhile, the Phone 3a Pro features a distinctive circular camera module that protrudes significantly—suggesting space for a periscope telephoto camera. The telephoto lens is centrally placed, while the other two sensors are stacked vertically to the left.

Both models are expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen three processor and feature a 6.72-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

For imaging, Nothing has confirmed that at least one model in the series will include a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and 6x in-sensor zoom. Software enhancements will support up to 60x digital zoom and introduce a 70mm focal length mode for portrait shots. Additionally, the primary camera in the series will feature a 50MP sensor designed to capture 64% more light, improving depth and image clarity. Nothing has also stated that all four cameras—including the front-facing one—will support Ultra HDR photos and 4K video recording.