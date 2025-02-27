GATE 2025: Answer key, Response sheet announced at official website

Today, February 27, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee released the answer key for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025. The GATE 2025 response sheet and answer key have been made available by the institute. The GATE 2025 answer key is available for download on the official website at gate2025.iitr.ac.in, for the candidates who took the test.

By providing their enrollment ID, email address, and password, engineering candidates can obtain the GATE 2025 response sheet. You can obtain the response sheet at goaps.iitr.ac.in.

In order to help applicants estimate their results, the GATE 2025 response sheet will provide information on the candidate, including name, exam date, shift, questions, selected responses, and attempt status.

GATE 2025 answer key: How to download?

The GATE 2025 exams, which included 30 test papers, were held by IIT Roorkee on February 1, 2, 15, and 16. Applicants can download their response sheets and answer keys by following these steps:

Go to the official website at gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

Press on the GATE 2025 answer key link in the notification section.

Fill in the required login credentials and submit.

The response sheet and question paper will be showcased.

Download the documents for later use.

GATE 2025: Objection window open until March 1

Using the official website, candidates can file complaints if they raise objections in the answer key. The deadline for submitting objections is March 1, 2025. Provisional candidates, however, can examine their responses in the login page but are not permitted to submit complaints.

2025 GATE: Results date

Experts will release the final GATE 2025 answer key after considering the objections. According to the official schedule, IIT Roorkee will use this information to prepare and announce the GATE 2025 results on March 19, 2025.

GATE 2025 Answer Key: How to raise objections?

Through the GOAPS portal, candidates can object to the GATE provisional answer key by paying Rs 500 for each question. IIT Roorkee is scheduled to release the GATE exam results on March 19.

Candidates can use their enrollment ID and password to view their results. Scorecards can be downloaded for free between March 28 and May 31. In order to download their scorecards after this time, aspirants will need to pay Rs 500 for each test paper.

GATE: Overview

A nationwide exam known as the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) assesses a candidate's knowledge in a range of undergraduate subjects in the fields of engineering, technology, architecture, science, commerce, and the arts and humanities. GATE is held in a computer-based test (CBT).

Following the evaluation of the responses, a candidate's real (raw) grades will be taken into account for calculating their GATE score. Candidates' raw scores from several sessions will be transformed into normalized scores for that subject in the case of multi-session exam papers. Therefore, based on the qualifying marks, the GATE Score will be calculated using either raw marks (for single session exam papers) or normalized marks (for multi-session test papers).