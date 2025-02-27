Stocks to Watch, Feb 27: SBI, Airtel, UltraTech, Nuvama, SpiceJet, IndiGo

Stock market today, Thursday, February 27: Markets in India are likely to be influenced by global market moves, developments around Markets in India are likely to be influenced by global market moves, developments around US trade tariffs , progress around resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and Nifty monthly expiry.

At 6:41 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 22,575, marginally behind NIfty futures' last close.

State Bank of India: SBI has reached a housing loan book of Rs 8 trillion and aims to grow its mortgage book to Rs 10 trillion by March 2027, according to its Chairman, C S Setty. The bank plans to leverage its home loan relationships to offer more financial products, including credit and liabilities, to borrowers. SBI's housing credit portfolio has been growing by 12-14 per cent annually, and at this pace, the loan book is expected to reach Rs 10 trillion by 2027.

Bharti Airtel: The telecom company confirmed "bilateral discussions" with Tata Group for a possible merger of their direct-to-home (DTH) segments, Bharti Telemedia and Tata Play. The companies are exploring a potential transaction to combine Tata Group's DTH business housed under Tata Play with Bharti Telemedia, a subsidiary of Airtel, in a structure acceptable to all parties.

Mankind Pharma: The company plans to launch its generic version of Novo Nordisk's blockbuster anti-obesity drug Semaglutide, which goes off-patent next year. The firm is focusing on specialty chronic therapies like immunotherapy, antibody-drug conjugates, and gene therapy drugs, besides peptides like Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1). The prices of this class of drug are expected to come down significantly after patents expire.

UltraTech Cement: India's largest cement maker announced plans to enter the wires and cables business with an initial capex of ₹1,800 crore over two years. Operations in this segment are expected to start by December 2026 with a production unit in Bharuch, Gujarat. The move aims to extend UltraTech's footprint in the construction value chain and provide comprehensive solutions to end customers.

Nuvama Wealth Management: Asian private equity firm PAG, backed by Blackstone, is considering a sale of its majority stake in Nuvama Wealth Management, with a strategic review underway. Nuvama shares have dropped about 19 per cent this year, giving the company a market value of $2.3 billion. However, the stock has surged 114 per cent since its listing in September 2023. Considerations are still preliminary, and PAG may decide against a sale.

Star Cement: The company has proposed to set up a Rs 3,200-crore cement clinker and grinding plant in Assam. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the state government and the company on the concluding day of the Advantage Assam business summit.

Swiggy: After allotting 1.7 crore equity shares last week, food aggregator Swiggy has now allotted over 8.64 lakh equity shares under its employee stock option plan (ESOP) 2021. The Finance and General Management Committee of is board approved the allotment of shares, increasing the company's paid-up equity share capital to Rs 2,282,649,799 from Rs 2,281,785,382. With Swiggy's share price closing at Rs 354.3 per share, the total value of the newly allocated shares is around Rs 30 crore.

SpiceJet: The airline reported a consolidated net profit of ₹20.2 crore for the third quarter of financial year 2025 (Q3FY25) and a net loss of ₹458.2 crore in the second quarter results. The airline successfully settled multiple disputes with aircraft and engine lessors over pending dues during this financial year, reducing outstanding claims from ₹1,700 crore to ₹1,233 crore, resulting in a financial benefit of ₹467 crore.

Maruti Suzuki India: MSIL announced the commencement of production at its new manufacturing facility in Kharkhoda, Haryana, with an annual production capacity of 250,000 units. This is MSIL's fourth manufacturing facility, and the Kharkhoda facility's annual capacity could be expanded to 1 million units.

Interglobe Aviation: Domestic carrier IndiGo announced it will induct three more Boeing 787-9 planes in its fleet under a damp lease arrangement with Norse Atlantic Airways. This move is part of IndiGo's preparation to launch flights to Europe from mid-summer this year. Currently, IndiGo operates two widebody Boeing 777 planes, wet leased from Turkish Airlines, to Istanbul from Delhi and Mumbai. The first widebody B787 is scheduled to start operations on the Delhi-Bangkok route from March 1, 2025.

Tata Consultancy Services: Shares of TCS continue to remain under pressure, hitting a new eight-month low of Rs 3,624.90 intraday on Tuesday before closing at Rs 3,631, down 1.19 per cent. The stock price has declined 4 per cent in the past two trading sessions on fears of a slowing US economy. Since January 1 this year, after the company's December 2024 quarter (Q3FY25) results, the stock price of TCS has corrected 16 per cent.

Zydus Lifesciences: The company introduced India's first flu protection quadrivalent influenza virus vaccine, VaxiFlu-4, offering seasonal protection against four new virus strains. The vaccine has been cleared by the Central Drug Laboratory (CDL) and aims to address the public health challenge posed by seasonal influenza outbreaks.

Blue Star: Driven by an exceptional summer season in 2024, Blue Star anticipates over 35 per cent growth in sales this financial year. Despite a higher base, the company targets 20-25 per cent growth in FY26. Managing Director B Thiagarajan said that the year started with around 57 per cent growth in the summer season, continuing to grow in Q2 and Q3. India's AC industry is projected to double by FY30.

Religare Enterprises: The company's board of directors is seeking approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and shareholders to appoint four new additional directors. The board also recommended the removal of two directors from subsidiary companies due to suboptimal business operations at MIC Insurance Web Aggregator, leading to a write-off of its initial investment worth Rs 1.41 crore.

Wipro: Wipro Ventures, the investment arm of Wipro, has received $200 million from its parent company in the fourth funding round to focus on new-age companies. The fund will be used for investments in generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) and cybersecurity, among other areas. To date, Wipro Ventures has invested in 37 companies across various sectors and put money into 10 funds in the US, Israel, and India.

RattanIndia: Electric motorcycle maker Revolt Motors expects its sales volume to nearly triple to approximately 40,000 units in FY26, driven by new product launches and strong demand. Chairperson Anjali Rattan said the company might consider raising its first round of investment once monthly sales reach approximately 5,000 units. RattanIndia acquired Revolt in January 2023, and the company sold 7,928 units in FY24. Revolt unveiled its fifth model, the RV BlazeX, starting at Rs 1.14 lakh.

Venus Remedies: The company is collaborating with UK-based Infex Therapeutics for the clinical development of a drug to reduce resistance to beta-lactam antibiotics like Meropenem. Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is a significant global health challenge, and MBL inhibitors are critical as they prevent bacterial enzymes from inactivating beta-lactam antibiotics. The drug, MET-X, is Infex Therapeutics' broad-spectrum MBL-inhibitor targeting Gram-negative bacteria.