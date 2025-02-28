LIVE news: Trying to get India-EU free trade deal done this year, says European Commission president

A federal judge on Thursday directed the US government to overturn mass firings that are part of Donald Trump and Elon Musk's strategy to reduce the federal workforce, according to media reports. The decision directs the Office of Personnel Management to rescind directives issued to various federal agencies that led to thousands of employees being terminated.

"The Office of Personnel Management does not have any authority whatsoever under any statute in the history of the universe to hire and fire employees at another agency," US District Judge William Alsup stated, as reported by The Washington Post.