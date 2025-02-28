LIVE news: Trying to get India-EU free trade deal done this year, says European Commission president

A federal judge on Thursday directed the US government to overturn mass firings that are part of Donald Trump and Elon Musk's strategy to reduce the federal workforce, according to media reports. The decision directs the Office of Personnel Management to rescind directives issued to various federal agencies that led to thousands of employees being terminated.
"The Office of Personnel Management does not have any authority whatsoever under any statute in the history of the universe to hire and fire employees at another agency," US District Judge William Alsup stated, as reported by The Washington Post.
The man charged with raping a 26-year-old woman inside a bus at Pune's Swargate depot has been arrested in Maharashtra's Shirur during a late-night operation following an extensive search, according to police on Friday. The accused, identified as 37-year-old Dattatray Ramdas Gade, was discovered hiding at a farm in Shirur. Pune Police had deployed 13 teams in pursuit of him since yesterday. Officials reported that the accused was captured after visiting someone's residence for food, with that person promptly notifying authorities of his presence, resulting in his arrest.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a crucial meeting this morning to review the law and order situation in the national capital. The meeting is scheduled to take place at 11 am at the North Block office of the Ministry of Home Affairs. The meeting is expected to focus on strategies to enhance coordination among the newly formed Delhi government and the Delhi Police to strengthen policing measures, and address any emerging threats to law and order in the city.
12:01 PM
Drugs worth Rs 24 crore caught in Tripura
Security forces have seized drugs worth Rs 24 crore from Khowai and Dhalia districts of Tripura, officials said on Friday. Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Assam Rifles and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence intercepted a truck carrying cement bags at Teliamura in Khowai district on Thursday and seized 90,000 Yaba tablets (methamphetamine) worth Rs 9 crore, they said. One person was arrested in this connection.
11:42 AM
At meeting with Trump, Zelenskiy to seek security assurances against future Russian aggression
Ukraine's leader will meet with President Donald Trump in Washington on Friday at a pivotal moment for his country, one that hinges on whether he can persuade Trump to provide some form of US backing for Ukraine's security against any future Russian aggression. During his trip to Washington, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's delegation is expected to sign a landmark economic agreement with the US aimed at financing the reconstruction of war-damaged Ukraine.
Industry has been functioning without any (major) incentive: Girish Tanti
11:18 AM
It is time to take EU-India Strategic Partnership to next level: Von der Leyen
This is not time to place limits on India-EU cooperation; it is time to be pragmatic, ambitious, says European Commission President Von der Leyen.
11:04 AM
EU and India have potential to be one of the defining partnerships of this century: EU chief
World fraught with danger, but this great power competition is opportunity for Europe and India to reimagine ties, says European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
10:43 AM
Andhra Pradesh Government presents Rs 3.22 trillion budget for 2025-26
Andhra Pradesh Budget proposes Rs 19,264 cr for Health, Medical & Family Welfare Department for 2025-26.
9:53 AM
Home Minister Amit Shah to chair high-level meeting on Delhi law and order situation today
Senior officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Delhi Police, and other law enforcement agencies will be present to discuss recent developments, security challenges, and measures to ensure public safety.
9:37 AM
Boris Spassky, Soviet chess champion who lost famed Cold War-era match to Fischer, dies at 88
Boris Spassky, a Soviet-era world chess champion who lost his title to American Bobby Fischer in a legendary 1972 match that became a proxy for Cold War rivalries, died Thursday in Moscow. He was 88. The death of the one-time chess prodigy was announced by the International Chess Federation, the game's governing body. No cause was given. Spassky was "one of the greatest players of all time," the group said on the social platform X.