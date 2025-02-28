Gold dips Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; yellow metal selling at Rs 87,370

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 87,370 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 97,900.

The price of 22-carat gold also declined by Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 80,090.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at Rs 87,370.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 87,520.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 80,090.

Also Read

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 80,240.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Mumbai at Rs 97,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,05,900.

US gold edged higher on Friday but was set to snap an eight-week winning streak on a stronger dollar, while investors turned their focus to a key US inflation data for cues into the Federal Reserve's monetary policy trajectory.

Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $2,879.09 an ounce, as of 0030 GMT.

Spot silver was steady at $31.25 an ounce, platinum fell 0.1 per cent to $947.55 and palladium eased 0.4 per cent to $915.63.

(With inputs from Reuters)