Meta India official apologises for Mark Zuckerberg's India election remark

Taking cognisance of the remark, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "It is disappointing to see misinformation from Zuckerberg himself. Let's uphold facts and credibility." Vaishnaw also tagged Meta on various platforms, underscoring the need for accuracy and credibility.

Taking to Meta’s own platform, Facebook, Vaishnaw highlighted India’s achievements under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership during and after the pandemic. “From free food for 800 million people, 2.2 billion free vaccines, and global aid during COVID, to leading India as the fastest-growing major economy, PM Modi’s decisive third-term victory is a testament to good governance and public trust,” said Vaishnaw.

A senior Meta India official on Wednesday apologised over CEO Mark Zuckerberg's remark on Lok Sahba elections, calling it an "inadvertent error." This comes a day after a Parliamentary Standing Committee summoned Meta to give explanation over Zuckerberg's remark.

The Meta CEO, appearing on the Joe Rogan podcast, claimed that incumbent governments in many countries, including India, lost elections following the Covid-19 pandemic due to their handling of the crisis. Notably, the BJP-led NDA retained power in 2024 Lok Sabha polls, albeit with a reduced mandate.

Following this, Shivnath Thukral, Meta India's Vice President (public policy), responded to Vaishnaw's post on X. "Dear Honourable Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw, Mark's observation that many incumbent parties were not re-elected in 2024 elections holds true for several countries, BUT not India. We would like to apologise for this inadvertent error. India remains an incredibly important country for @Meta and we look forward to being at the heart of its innovative future," he said.

Meta to get parliamentary panel notice

Reacting strongly to Zuckerberg’s remarks, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who chairs the Parliamentary Committee on Communications and Information Technology, on Tuesday (January 14) announced that Meta would be summoned for questioning.

Dubey, in a post on X, stated, “Misinformation about any democratic country tarnishes the image of the country. Meta must apologise to the Indian Parliament and the people for this mistake.” The committee, according to Dubey, will hold Meta accountable for spreading “false information.”

