Meta's fact-checking decision raises warnings for India's digital space

Meta, the social media giant, has announced the end of its third-party fact-checking programme in the US. The company will instead shift to a community-driven model, relying on user-generated “Community Notes” to verify the accuracy of content across its platforms.

Community Notes, a concept popularised by Elon Musk after his acquisition of Twitter, involves contributions from users who assess the quality of fact-checking based on various criteria. Experts fear that Meta’s adoption of this model could increase the spread of misinformation and disinformation on its platforms, as reported by The Economic Times.

Phil Bloomer, executive director at the Business and Human Rights Resource Centre, was quoted as saying there has been a global surge in conflict and authoritarianism, both of which thrive on disinformation and the unwarranted creation of fear.

Angie Drobnic Holan, director of the International Fact-Checking Network, expressed disappointment over the decision in a LinkedIn post. She highlighted that Meta’s current fact-checkers follow a Code of Principles that emphasises nonpartisanship and transparency. “It’s unfortunate that this decision comes in the wake of extreme political pressure from a new administration and its supporters,” Holan said.

What could be the impact on fact-checking in India?

Although this change is currently limited to the US, experts anticipate it could soon extend to other major markets, including India. Meta currently collaborates with nearly a dozen independent fact-checking organisations in India to review and verify content on Facebook, Instagram, and Threads. Transitioning to a community-based model could have serious repercussions in the country, experts warned.

Pratishtha Arora, CEO of Social and Media Matters, a New Delhi-based NGO focused on online safety, said that community-based checks may not always align with technical standards. Moreover, these platforms often fail to act promptly on flagged content.

Experts further warned that withdrawing Meta’s financial and technical support could force Indian fact-checking organisations to pivot toward independent projects or shut down entirely. This shift could severely undermine efforts to combat misinformation in one of Meta’s largest user markets.

Meta’s ‘community notes’

Meta has introduced a “community notes” feature on Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, enabling users to flag posts that may be misleading or lack context. This approach shifts responsibility away from independent fact-checking organisations and experts.

The company acknowledged that its previous content regulation efforts had grown overly complex, leading to frequent mistakes, user frustration, and limitations on free expression. Meta plans to roll out Community Notes gradually in the US and refine the system over time.

In addition, Meta will discontinue its practice of downranking fact-checked content. Instead, it will use labels indicating the availability of more information about a post, replacing full-screen warnings that users must bypass to view flagged content.