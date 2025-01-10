Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Musk asks state AGs to auction OpenAI stake in nonprofit restructuring

Musk asks state AGs to auction OpenAI stake in nonprofit restructuring

Musk's attorney sent a letter to the states' top law officers in which he argued they should provide a process for competitive bidding to determine fair market value of OpenAI's charitable assets

Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk
Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk | Photo by Allison Robbert on Reuters
Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 8:49 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A lawyer for billionaire Elon Musk has asked attorney generals in the states of California and Delaware to push OpenAI to auction a major stake in its business to decide fair value of its charitable asset during its corporate restructuring, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday. 
Musk's attorney Marc Toberoff sent a letter to the states' top law officers on Tuesday in which he argued they should provide a process for competitive bidding to determine fair market value of OpenAI's charitable assets to "protect the public's beneficial interest," as the startup is working on removing the control of its non-profit, according to the sources. 
"Elon is engaging in lawfare. We remain focused on our mission and work," OpenAI spokesperson said in a statement. The startup previously said the valuation of its charitable assets will be determined by independent financial advisors. Financial Times reported the letter earlier in the day. 
Sam Altman co-founded OpenAI alongside Musk and others, and became one of the technology world's biggest names after the 2022 launch of the artificial intelligence tool ChatGPT. Backed by Microsoft, OpenAI was valued at $157 billion in October after raising $6.6 billion from investors. 
Reuters first reported the ChatGPT maker's plan to revamp its corporate structure so its for-profit business would be independent from non-profit control in September. The company outlined the plan in detail late December, saying it would create a public benefit corporation to make it easier to "raise more capital than we'd imagined" and the plan would result in "one of the best resourced non-profits in history."  Musk, who owns AI startup xAI, is suing OpenAI in courts in an effort to block OpenAI's conversion, which it had argued as a departure of the mission he funded the company on. The court is likely to rule on the preliminary injunction Musk's lawyers had applied for later this month. 
Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings weighed in on the case by sending the court an amicus brief on Dec. 29, stating she is currently reviewing OpenAI's proposed changes. 

Also Read

Musk holds discussions with Germany's 'far-right' leaders ahead of polls

UK lawmakers vote against new inquiry into 'grooming gangs' scandal

Is Elon Musk seeking tactics to remove UK PM Keir Starmer ahead of UK polls

News updates: Grap 3 curbs back in Delhi-NCR amid rise in air pollution levels

No pvt discussion with Musk: Meloni on Italy's telecom security system deal

"That Delaware is on record asserting that it is closely monitoring the situation should definitely undercut a judge's willingness to enjoin a transaction Musk and Encode characterize as dangerous, unwise, or the product of fiduciary violations," Darryll Jones, Professor of Law at Florida A&M University wrote in a blog.  Encode is an AI safety non-profit that joined Musk's efforts to block OpenAI's for-profit transition. 
California Attorney General Rob Bonta, who also has jurisdiction, has not commented on the case, despite a letter from Meta urging him to block it. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US Senate panel to hold hearings on Donald Trump energy picks next week

Hyundai launches $18,000 compact EV in Japan to penetrate EV-wary market

Donating $1 million to Trump presidential inaugural fund, says Boeing

Donald Trump says Vladimir Putin wants to meet him, meeting being set up

SC rejects Trump's bid to delay sentencing in New York hush money case

Topics :Elon MuskArtificial intelligenceChatGPTOpenAI

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 8:49 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story