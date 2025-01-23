Meta's big payoff: $5,000 for TikTok users to move to Facebook, Instagram

With TikTok's presence in the US hanging by a thread, Mark Zuckerberg's Meta has unveiled an enticing offer to attract content creators from rival platforms to Facebook and Instagram. The company has announced that select creators could receive bonuses of up to $5,000 for consistently posting on Meta platforms for three months.

According to Meta's website, creators who join the “Breakthrough Bonus Programme” will receive their payments within their first 90 days, provided they maintain regular posting schedules. The cash bonuses will be determined by an evaluation of the creator's social media presence.

In addition to financial incentives, Meta is offering participants access to Facebook's content monetisation programme, enabling creators to earn further income through their posts. Moreover, as part of the deal, creators will receive a free trial of “Meta Verified”, the coveted blue checkmark that provides premium features and account visibility. Typically, this feature costs $15 to $120 per month, but it will be offered at no charge during the trial period for qualifying creators.

A strategic move to woo TikTok creators

While Meta has not explicitly stated that these bonuses are aimed at TikTok creators, the timing of the offer coincides with TikTok's recent removal from US app stores, according to a report by NDTV. Though President Donald Trump delayed the platform's departure by 75 days, TikTok remains unavailable for new downloads, leaving its 170 million US users in limbo.

Meta's latest initiative appears to leverage the uncertainty surrounding TikTok to entice creators seeking alternative platforms to maintain their audience and income streams. Many of TikTok's users, whose livelihoods depend on the platform, may be drawn to Meta's promise of financial support and expanded monetisation options.

Meta’s longstanding rivalry with ByteDance

This isn't the first time Meta has made moves targeting ByteDance's user base. Recently, the company launched “Edits”, a video editing app that bears a strong resemblance to ByteDance’s CapCut, which became inaccessible in the US following TikTok's ban.

Additionally, Meta has introduced a new feature for “shoppable content,” allowing users to embed prominent affiliate links directly into their videos, a format popularised by TikTok.

Even Instagram's interface has undergone changes inspired by TikTok, with posts and videos now appearing in a rectangular format similar to TikTok’s display.

As TikTok grapples with its uncertain future in the US, Meta’s calculated strategy to attract its creators highlights its ambition to dominate the short video and social content space.