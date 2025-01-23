Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / JSW Defence signs MoU with Telangana for Rs 800 cr UAV manufacturing plant

JSW Defence signs MoU with Telangana for Rs 800 cr UAV manufacturing plant

JSW UAV, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, would invest Rs 800 crore to set up the unit in Telangana through a technology arrangement with a leading US-based defence technology company

JSW Defence
JSW Defence, a part of the $24 billion JSW Group, has a strategic partnership with Shield AI, Inc, a leading US defence technology company. | Photo: JSW Group
Press Trust of India Davos
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 4:15 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

JSW Defence has signed an agreement with the Telangana government to set up a facility in the state for manufacturing Unmanned Aerial Systems.

JSW UAV, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, would invest Rs 800 crore to set up the unit in Telangana through a technology arrangement with a leading US-based defence technology company, JSW Defence said in a statement.  The MoU was signed in the presence of Telegana Chief Minister Revant Reddy and Parth Jindal of JSW Group on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) here.

"The MoU underscores our unwavering commitment to playing a key role in indigenizing defence technology in India," Jindal said.

Reddy said Hyderabad, and Telangana have been long positioned in the global market as software and pharma leader.

"With clear vision and diligent efforts, we are now establishing Telangana as a clear leader for investments in manufacturing across sectors, ranging from semiconductor, defence, private space to FMCG," he said.

JSW Defence, a part of the $24 billion JSW Group, has a strategic partnership with Shield AI, Inc, a leading US defence technology company, to indigenize and manufacture Shield AI's 'V-BAT', a Group 3 Unmanned Aerial System (UAS), the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Adani Infra to acquire key stake in PSP Projects, CCI approval pending

Master Builders Solutions targets Rs 500 crore annual turnover by 2028

Avaada Group gets Rs 8,500 cr commitments for nine projects for Q3FY24

Ireda board gives green light to Rs 5,000 crore fundraising through QIP

JLR owner says profits hurt by China's economic slowdown, local competition

Topics :JSW GroupTelanganaUnmanned Aerial Vehicles

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 4:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story