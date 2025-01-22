Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Open to Musk or Ellison purchasing TikTok as part of JV with US govt: Trump

Open to Musk or Ellison purchasing TikTok as part of JV with US govt: Trump

ByteDance Ltd. has publicly refused to sell TikTok, though prospective buyers hope the Supreme Court's ruling and the brief TikTok shutdown could push it to reconsider

Elon Musk, Musk
While TikTok temporarily went offline over the weekend, Trump signed an executive order on Jan. 20 – his first day in office – to extend the deadline for a sale by 75 days | Photo: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Alexandra S. Levine and Stephanie Lai  President Donald Trump said he would be open to billionaire supporter Elon Musk or Oracle Corp. Chairman Larry Ellison purchasing social video app TikTok as part of a joint venture with the US government. 
“I have the right to make a deal,” Trump said at an event alongside Ellison at the White House on Tuesday. “So what I’m thinking about saying to somebody is buy it and give half to the United States of America, half, and we’ll give you the permit, and they’ll have a great partner.”
 
While TikTok temporarily went offline over the weekend, Trump signed an executive order on Jan. 20 – his first day in office – to extend the deadline for a sale by 75 days. While it’s not clear that Trump has the authority to extend the deadline, it may not ultimately matter. 
 
ByteDance Ltd. has publicly refused to sell TikTok, though prospective buyers hope the Supreme Court’s ruling and the brief TikTok shutdown could push it to reconsider.
 
“You have an asset that has no value or has a trillion dollar value,” Trump said. “It all depends on whether or not the United States gives the permit.”
 
That prospect has potential bidders lining up. A group of American investors assembled by tech entrepreneur Jesse Tinsley that included MrBeast, the internet’s most-followed and highest-earning content creator, announced a bid earlier Tuesday. 

Also Read

FTC concern over Microsoft investment in OpenAI backs my claims, says Musk

'I like competent people coming to US': Donald Trump on H-1B visa debate

'Extremists' embrace Musk's straight-arm gesture no matter what he meant

Billionaires at Trump's inauguration hold wealth equal to 1/3 India's GDP

Amid Musk-Ambani row, India eyes satellite spectrum to attract global firms

 
Billionaire Frank McCourt, former owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, and “Shark Tank” investor Kevin O’Leary made a formal offer to buy TikTok earlier this month. O’Leary has already met with Trump at Mar-a-Lago to discuss the bid, and McCourt has made clear he’d be happy to buy TikTok without the service’s coveted content algorithm, which ByteDance and China’s government have said is not for sale.
 
Amazon.com Inc. and Oracle, both of which already do business with TikTok, have also been floated as possible suitors. After assurances from Trump that he wouldn’t enforce the law, Oracle notably helped restore TikTok’s app on Sunday after a roughly 14-hour US shutdown even though it could face fines for doing so.
 
Ellison was at the White House on Tuesday to announce a new joint artificial intelligence venture alongside Softbank Group Corp. and OpenAI LLC.
 
At the end of his remarks, Trump suggested he might download TikTok on his phone.
 
“I think I might put it there. I think I’ll get it right now. By the way, again we won the young vote. I think I won it through Tiktok, so I have a warm spot in my heart for Tiktok,” he said.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Netflix shares soar on price hikes and record 18.9 mn subscriber addition

Donald Trump pushes to make US an AI superpower with fewer guardrails

Trump administration sends federal DEI staff on leave; layoffs expected

TikTok users anxiously await its return to US app stores, some abandon app

Donald Trump considering to visit Middle East, but 'not immediately'

Topics :Elon MuskTrump Inauguration 2025Donald TrumpTikTok

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 9:49 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story