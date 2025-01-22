Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Avaada Group gets financial commitments worth Rs 8,500 cr for 9 projects

Avaada Group specialises in solar module manufacturing, renewable power generation, and the development of green hydrogen, green methanol, green ammonia, and sustainable aviation fuel projects

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 3:55 PM IST
Avaada Group on Wednesday said it has secured financial commitments worth Rs 8,500 crore from multiple lenders, including SBI and Yes Bank, for its nine projects.

The financial closure for the 9 projects includes a mix of utility-scale independent power projects (IPPS), large-scale agri photovoltaic projects, merchant power generation projects, commercial and industrial projects and the group's green module manufacturing business.

"Avaada Group has successfully completed financing/ refinancing of 9 of its projects across the business divisions totalling for an amount of Rs 8,500 crore (USD 1 billion), showcasing the company's commitment to advancing renewable energy solutions across India," the company said in a statement.

These financing came through multiple transactions with a diverse set of lenders ranging from leading public sector banks like SBI and Union Bank, financial institutions like NABFID and PFC, and from sector Standard Chartered, Axis Bank, Yes Bank, Tata Capital, Aseem Infra and NIIF among others, it added.

Securing the financing commitments from such a large group of lenders demonstrates the group's ability to structure and execute diverse renewable energy projects at scale, Vineet Mittal, Chairman of Avaada Group, said.

Avaada Group specialises in solar module manufacturing, renewable power generation, and the development of green hydrogen, green methanol, green ammonia, and sustainable aviation fuel projects.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Avaadafinance sector

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 3:55 PM IST

