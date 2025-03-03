Metropolis Healthcare, is set to acquire Agra-based Scientific Pathology in an all-cash deal ranging between Rs 55 crore and Rs 83 crore, based on revenue and Ebitda milestones. The move aims to strengthen Metropolis’ position in the western Uttar Pradesh market, where Scientific Pathology has a strong presence. India’s second-largest pathology laboratory chain,, is set to acquire Agra-based Scientific Pathology in an all-cash deal ranging between Rs 55 crore and Rs 83 crore, based on revenue and Ebitda milestones. The move aims to strengthen Metropolis’ position in the western Uttar Pradesh market, where Scientific Pathology has a strong presence.

This is Metropolis’ second acquisition this year after it acquired Delhi NCR-based specialised cancer diagnostics player Core Diagnostics, valuing Core at Rs 246.8 crore. With both acquisitions, the northern market’s share will touch 18 per cent in FY26, compared to an 8 per cent revenue share now.

The acquisition will be made through Metropolis’ wholly owned subsidiary, Metropolis Clinical Pathology Private Limited. Under the agreement, Metropolis Clinical Pathology will acquire and operate all laboratories and collection centres of Scientific Pathology in Agra and neighbouring towns through a slump sale transaction.

“The consideration for the acquisition will range between Rs 55 crore and Rs 83 crore, determined at 12.2 times the adjusted Ebitda over a defined assessment period. The transaction will be executed through a Securities Subscription Cum Shareholders’ Agreement (SHA), backed by Metropolis Healthcare Limited. Upon completion, Metropolis Clinical Pathology will transition from a wholly owned subsidiary while continuing to be an integral part of the Metropolis Healthcare Group,” the company said in a statement.

Scientific Pathology, led by Ashok Kumar Sharma, was founded in 1984 and has built a strong direct-to-consumer (D2C) presence over the years, said Ameera Shah, promoter and executive chairperson, Metropolis Healthcare.

“Almost 90 per cent of their business is D2C, and in Agra, they are the market leaders as well. Sharma, a septuagenarian, was looking for a strategic partner to take his vision forward while maintaining the DNA of his pathology lab business,” Shah said. Sharma will continue to work in Metropolis’ leadership team, overseeing the Agra and western UP business.

Scientific Pathology has three laboratories and 11 collection centres, including two NABL-accredited labs, and recorded a turnover of Rs 26 crore in FY24.

Shah further added that Metropolis has successfully executed over 20 strategic acquisitions, integrating leading B2C labs in key cities and transforming them into strong regional hubs for expansion.

“This approach has helped establish trusted consumer healthcare brands across multiple micro-markets in India. Scientific Pathology’s strong B2C focus and 40-year legacy align seamlessly with our vision to lead in these markets,” she said.

At present, West accounts for 56 per cent of Metropolis’ revenues, followed by South at 30 per cent, North at 8 per cent, and East at 6 per cent.

“With North’s contribution currently at 8 per cent, and after the Core and Scientific acquisitions, it will be 18 per cent for the full year FY26,” Shah said. She added that they will close the Core Diagnostics deal in 10-12 days, and the Scientific Pathology deal should be completed within 30-40 days.

Shah said they are trying to create a ‘string of pearls’ across North India, entering cities and towns where Metropolis does not have a strong consumer brand.

“We either buy something or build it. We have strong referral labs in Delhi, which provide specialised and super-specialised testing as a support system for all our labs across the North. So, we are quite hopeful about how North will shape up for us in the coming years,” she said.

Surendran Chemmenkotil, chief executive officer, Metropolis, highlighted that with an estimated market size of Rs 2,000 crore, Uttar Pradesh is one of North India’s fastest-growing diagnostic markets.

Metropolis currently operates eight laboratories and 80 collection centres in the region.