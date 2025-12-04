Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee hits fresh record low of 90.41/$; Sensex, Nifty fall in pre-open
Sensex today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, Dec 4: Foreign investors (FIIs) sold India stocks in cash market worth ₹3,207 crore on Wednesday
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex today | Stock Market LIVE Updates today, Thursday, December 4, 2025: Stock markets in India may extend losses into a fifth session on Thursday -- the day of the Sensex index's weekly F&O expiry -- as Rupee weakness, combined with FII selling, persist on Dalal Street.
At 6:50 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 44 points lower at 26,093 levels.
On Wednesday, the Sensex ended at 85,107, down 31.5 points, or 0.04 per cent, while the Nifty fell 46 points, or 0.2 per cent, to end at 25,986.
The pressure in the stock markets mounted as the rupee slipped through the 90 per dollar-mark yesterday, weighed by steady capital outflows, persistent uncertainty over trade negotiations with the US, and firm dollar demand.
FII seling on Wednesday
Notably, foreign investors (FIIs) sold India stocks in cash market worth ₹3,207 crore on Wednesday. Over the past five sessions, FIIs have sold Indian equities worth ₹13,071.4 crore.
On the contrary, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth ₹4,730.4 crore yesterday.
Global markets
In the Asia-Pacific market, markets were trending mixed after Wall Street gained on the latest jobs data that raised hopes the Federal Reserve could cut interest rates next week.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.3 per cent in early trading, and the Topix index advanced 0.33 per cent. South Korea's Kospi index fell 0.45 per cent, while the small-cap Kosdaq climbed 0.12 per cent.
Australia's ASX/S&P 200 was flat.
Overnight, major indices in the US settled with gains after payroll processor ADP reported that private companies cut 32,000 workers in November, compared with 47,000 additions in October. This was below the 40,000-increase expected by markets.
US market watchers are pricing in an 89-per cent chance of a rate cut during the US Fed's Dec. 9-10 policy meeting.
By close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.86 per cent, the S&P 500 added 0.30 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.17 per cent.
Gold, Silver prices today
Gold prices ended marginally higher on Wednesday, buoyed by weak private payrolls data in the US. Spot gold closed little changed at $4,202.06 an ounce, after hitting a session high of $4,241.29 earlier in the session.
US gold futures for February delivery settled 0.3 per cent higher at $4,232.50 on Wednesday, and are at $4,243.8 an ounce Thusday morning, up 0.27 per cent.
Silver, meanwhile, steadied after touching a record high of $58.98 earlier in the session.
IPOs today
Meesho IPO, Vidya Wires IPO, and Aequs IPO will enter their second day of subscription in the mainboard category.
Meanwhile, Luxury Time IPO, and Western Overseas Study Abroad IPO -- both SME IPOs -- will open for subscription today. That apart, Helloji Holidays IPO, and Neochem Bio Solutions IPO will close for subscription in the SME category. Shri Kanha Stainless IPO will enter Day 2 of its bidding.
9:11 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty settle lower in pre-market
Stock Market LIVE Updates: In the pre-market session, the BSE Sensex was down 120.46 points or 0.14 per cent to 84,986.35 levels, and the NSE Nifty50 fell by marginal 4.15 points to 25,981.85 levels.
9:03 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee opens at record low
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee hits fresh record low at open on Thursday. The domestic currency started 22 paise weaker at 90.41 per US dollar vs Wednesday's close of 90.19/$
9:00 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Digital NBFCs record nearly half of all outstanding personal loans
Stock Market LIVE Updates: As of June 2025, the number of such outstanding loans was recorded at 57 million with a value of Rs 1.2 trillion, according to data from the Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment (FACE), a self-regulatory body for fintech companies in the country. READ MORE
8:55 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Shipping rates surge 467% on conflicts, sanctions, supply disruptions
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Daily earnings to transport crude on key routes have seen the biggest jump this year, up 467 per cent, while rates to ship liquefied natural gas and commodities such as iron ore have increased more than fourfold and twofold, respectively. Freight costs typically dip at year-end due to seasonal weakness in demand. READ MORE
8:49 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: JSW Steel JV with JFE to unlock value, help deleveraging, say analysts
Stock Market LIVE Updates: While Emkay Global Financial Services sees the move as a value-unlocking, balance-sheet–strengthening step and reiterates an ‘Add’ rating with a ₹1,200 target price, Nuvama Institutional Equities remains cautious, maintaining a ‘Reduce’ stance with a target price of ₹1,050, given the stock’s expensive valuation and a potential further earnings downgrade amid soft steel prices. READ MORE
8:45 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: No near-term triggers for building materials as Q2 growth stays muted
Stock Market LIVE Updates: BOB Capital Markets notes that Q2 revenue growth for its building material universe remained muted for the 11th consecutive quarter.
The sector rose at a slow pace of 7.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in Q2FY26 due to the impact of heavy monsoon on construction activity and weak demand in the retail segment. Operating profit margins, however, were up by 180 basis points (bps) Y-o-Y to 12.6 per cent in Q2FY26, mainly due to a weak base effect. READ MORE
8:40 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Weaker rupee to help exporters, low inflation means it doesn't pose a risk
Stock Market LIVE Updates: In a situation where the balance of payments has turned negative, the currency would be expected to depreciate and act as a stabiliser. The currency-market movement is also being influenced by the India-United States trade position. READ MORE
8:35 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian refiners to issue second tender to secure four more US LPG cargoes
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Spot purchases of the fuel from the US have already soared to a record 1.42 million tonnes in the January-November period from 0.1 million tonnes in 2024 and 0.4 million tons in 2023, according to ship tracking data by Kpler. India typically imports over 60 per cent of its LPG consumption, most of which are sourced from Gulf nations. READ MORE
8:31 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: JSW Steel, JFE to form 50:50 JV for BPSL steel business at ₹15,750 crore
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Steel and JFE Steel Corporation will jointly own and operate the steel business of Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd (BPSL) under an equal partnership, with the Japanese steelmaker acquiring 50 per cent in the joint venture for ₹15,750 crore. READ MORE
8:27 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Russia seeks stronger civil nuclear partnership with India ahead of Putin visit
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Interacting with the media on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Rosatom chief executive officer (CEO) Alexei Ligachev will be carrying a whole portfolio of proposals, including for cooperation in building small modular reactors, to be tabled at the summit talks in New Delhi. READ MORE
8:23 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Meesho IPO subscribed 2.4 times on day one
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The qualified institutional buyers (QIB) category was subscribed 2.12 times, the high-net-worth individual (HNI) portion 1.8 times, while the retail segment saw robust demand at nearly 4 times subscription. READ MORE
8:19 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: What are the stocks to watch today?
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Reliance Industries: Reliance Strategic Business Ventures, a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries, and Surrey County Cricket Club have announced their partnership in the Oval Invincibles franchise in The Hundred.
Infosys:The IT giant is seeing a surge in client interest for India-based global capability centres (GCCs).
Pine Labs :Fintech firm Pine Labs reported a consolidated net profit of ₹5.97 crore in the second quarter of financial year 2025–26 (Q2 FY26), compared to a loss of ₹32.01 crore in Q2 FY25. READ MORE
8:13 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: FII selling enters 5th day on Wednesday
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Foreign investors (FIIs) sold India stocks in cash market worth ₹3,207 crore on Wednesday. Over the past five sessions, FIIs have sold Indian equities worth ₹13,071.4 crore.
On the contrary, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth ₹4,730.4 crore yesterday.
8:09 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Key levels to watch on Nifty today
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Although the Nifty slipped below the crucial short-term support of the 20-DEMA around the 25,950 level during Wednesday's session, the closing-hour recovery helped it reclaim this level.
The rebound in private banking heavyweights and continued strength in IT were encouraging, but their sustainability will be the key for any meaningful recovery; otherwise, the corrective phase may extend. READ MORE
8:06 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Record low rupee souring market sentiment?
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian rupee breached the 90 per dollar-mark for the first time ever on Wednesday, hitting a record low.
>> Rupee has seen downward pressure pver the past few days, weighed by steady capital outflows, uncertainty over India-US trade deal, and firm dollar demand
>> The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has also been making limited market intervention.
>> Notably, the rupee has declined more than 5 per cent against the dollar so far in 2025, making it the worst performer in Asia this year.
>> Market participants believe persistent dollar buying on any dip suggest that any recovery in the currency could remain shallow and short-lived. READ MORE
First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 7:46 AM IST