Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Micromax, Taiwan's Phison join hands to design storage chipsets in India

Micromax, Taiwan's Phison join hands to design storage chipsets in India

Micromax Informatics Co-Founder Rahul Sharma told PTI that the company has started production at its Noida facility

Semiconductor chips
Representative Image (Photo: Bloomberg)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 1:45 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Electronics company Micromax and Taiwan's storage chip company Phison have set up a joint venture, MiPhi, to design and manufacture artificial intelligence-enabled storage chipsets modules locally, a senior official of the Indian firm said.

Micromax Informatics Co-Founder Rahul Sharma told PTI that the company has started production at its Noida facility.

"Phison is a leader in NAND controller and NAND storage technologies. We have partnered with them to set up a joint venture in India in which Micromax will have 55 per cent stake and 45 per cent will be with Phison," Sharma said.

He said that the firm will focus on designing storage chipsets for servers which is a very important element for any country from both security and strategic perspective.

"With this venture, we aim to bring down the cost of GPU by one-tenth... the lowest per token cost in the world. This will help us in disrupting the AI landscape not only in India but also in specific agreed-upon regions," Sharma said.

He said trials with few leading organisations in India will be completed this month and commercial shipments will begin in the first quarter of 2025.

More From This Section

Adani unveils new campaign as it looks to bounce back from US indictment

Aircraft lessor Genesis to buy SpiceJet's stake to settle $16 mn dispute

Coffee culture in crisis? Starbucks India rethinks its growth brew

Adani, under bribery scrutiny, pressed by Bangladesh to reopen power deal

Amazon exits Shoppers Stop; sells entire 4% stake for Rs 276 crore

"There are only a few companies that are providing storage solutions. It is very important for countries, especially India which no indigenous storage solutions company. Our joint venture will help reduce dependence on foreign technologies as we will have our own design and manufacturing," Sharma said.

He said that the company will hire freshers and train them on developing the storage technology.

"Our concept is designed first for India and then for the world. Our aspiration is to get the first design ready in 2 years. We are building up a team and expect to have 1,000 engineers in the next 3 years. Phison will train all of them," Sharma said.

He said that the company will make AI adoptive storage solutions.

The company will source wafers from existing players and then use them for making storage modules.

The company will set up local sales teams across India with a focus on embedded solutions for automobiles, IoT, mobile devices, data centres, IT hubs, consumer devices, and removable storage devices and systems.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Tech wrap Nov 26: Realme GT 7 Pro launched, Streambox Dor, Instagram DMs

Micromax-backed Streambox Media debuts subscription-based TV service 'Dor'

Abbott India share rises 3% as JPMorgan ups target to Rs 31,500; details

TV host Manish Paul leases Rs 2.25 cr Andheri property for Rs 2 lakh/month

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 900 pts lower at 79,250; Nifty at 23,950; IT, Metal, Bank fall 1%

Topics :MicromaxTaiwanElectronics

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 1:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story