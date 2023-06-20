Home / Companies / News / 'Mid-size IT firms outperform after CEO change more often than large firms'

'Mid-size IT firms outperform after CEO change more often than large firms'

Our analysis of 13 CEO changes over the past decade shows that midsized IT firms outperform on growth/profitability after a CEO change more often than large IT firms, it added

IANS New Delhi
'Mid-size IT firms outperform after CEO change more often than large firms'

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2023 | 6:40 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

CEO changes usually don't lead to a turnaround among large IT firms that have lagged on growth previously and IT stocks outperform over longer periods if they improve across multiple metrics, foreign brokerage Jefferies said in a report.

Hence expecting TCS/TechM to outperform on revenue/PAT growth due to leadership change may be optimistic, it added.

"Our analysis of 13 CEO changes over the past decade shows that midsized IT firms outperform on growth/profitability after a CEO change more often than large IT firms," it added.

A CEO change led to outperformance on revenue growth on seven out of 13 occasions, on revenue and profit growth on five out 13 occasions and on revenue, profit & ROA/ROE on three occasions out of 13 occasions.

"We also note that on nine occasions, CEO changes have led to an improvement in two out of the three parameters and in seven out of these nine occasions, IT stocks have outperformed Nifty IT by more than 2 per cent CAGR. Of the four occasions where CEO changes led to improvements in less than 2 parameters, stocks underperformed on three occasion," the report said.

Mid-sized IT firms benefit from CEO change. Among large IT firms, a CEO change led to outperformance on revenue growth on three out of seven occasions, on revenue and profit growth on one out of seven occasions. No large IT company has seen outperformance across all the three parameters relative to the industry, the report said.

However, among mid-sized IT firms, CEO changes have led to revenue growth outperformance on four out six occasions, revenue and profit growth on four out of six occasions and outperformance on all three parameters on three of the six occasions.

Hence, mid-sized IT firms have a higher likelihood of outperformance after a leadership change vs. larger IT firms.

Turning around IT firms is difficult -- especially for larger firms, the report said.

"We define turnaround as a situation where in an IT firm that has lagged the industry on both revenue and PAT growth prior to the CEO change, starts outperforming on both revenue/PAT growth after the CEO change."

Of the 13 CEO changes, there were six potential turnaround situations, equally split between large and mid-sized IT firms. Of the six cases, a turnaround has taken place on only two occasions, suggesting that turnarounds in IT firms are difficult to achieve. Furthermore, both cases of successful turnarounds were among mid-sized IT firms and none among large IT firms, the report said.

(Sanjeev Sharma can be reached at Sanjeev.s@ians.in)

--IANS

san/ksk/

Also Read

Kotak Mahindra Bank to create vertical for mid-market firms

Chapatis, khichdi made of bajra may soon be on mid-day meal menu in UP

Active mid-cap, small-cap schemes fly high with 'benchmark-beating' returns

Majority large-Cap equity MFs fall behind benchmark in 2022: S&P Dow Jones

Small- and mid-cap shares raced ahead of large caps in April, shows data

Centre planning to stop subsidies of firms found violating FAME-II norms

Infy co-founder Nandan Nilekani donates $38.5 mn to alma mater IIT Bombay

Short video app Chingari lays off 20% of workforce amid restructuring

Reliance Group appoints Parul Sharma as Group President from June 20

Early days of optimism for steel firms as prices move up in China

Topics :Mid-sized IT firmsIT firms

First Published: Jun 20 2023 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story