Home / Companies / News / Reliance Group appoints Parul Sharma as Group President from June 20

Reliance Group appoints Parul Sharma as Group President from June 20

The Reliance Group has announced the appointment of Parul Sharma as the Group President with effect from June, 20

IANS New Delhi
Reliance Group appoints Parul Sharma as Group President from June 20

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2023 | 4:35 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Reliance Group has announced the appointment of Parul Sharma as the Group President with effect from June, 20. As a global communications strategist, Parul brings a rich body of experience to power the Group, and -- as Tony's wife -- the continuity to carry forward his formidable legacy.

For nearly 40 years, Tony Jesudasan was the public face of the Reliance Group, its bulwark in Delhi and across the world. Tony passed away in February 2023.

Welcoming Parul to the Reliance Group, Anil Ambani said, "I am pleased that Parul is joining us as Group President. While this is her first professional association with the Group, she has for long been a part of the broader Reliance family as Tony's partner. Our memories of Tony and what he meant for the Group makes Parul's entry all the more special."

Parul Sharma steered the communications strategy for Rupert Murdoch's 'Star India' for 15 years, shaping its corporate image, publicity and relationships. Prior to that she was with the German broadcaster 'Deutsche Welle', based in Cologne.

"Stepping in Tony's shoes is not the easiest thing to do but he would be pleased to see me try," said Parul Sharma. "Besides my experience with global media outlets, I hope to blend empathy and humanism in my stakeholder management. This is a transformative journey for Reliance Group that seeks to uphold the enduring spirit of the past."

Parul Sharma will be based in New Delhi.

--IANS

dpb/

 

Also Read

The Kerala Story actress Adah Sharma shares update after road accident

This Chris Wood owned stock hit a 52-week low. What's worrying the Street?

Chetan Sharma in the eye of storm after 'sting operation'; details here

Indian consumer tech sees huge value creation with $250 bn in valuation

India to enter green bond market with $1 billion debut auction on Wednesday

Early days of optimism for steel firms as prices move up in China

HDFC Ltd inks pact with BPEA EQT-led consortium for 90% stake sale

After Sony's merger plan for India's Zee turns into farce, time to walk

Germany, Intel strike $33 bn chip plant deal; $11 bn subsidy on offer

Ancient charcoal key to net-zero target set by blue-chip companies

Topics :Reliance Group

First Published: Jun 20 2023 | 6:00 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story