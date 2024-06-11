Home / Companies / News / Mitsubishi Corp gets CCI's approval to acquire stakes in two TVS group cos

Mitsubishi Corp gets CCI's approval to acquire stakes in two TVS group cos

TVS Certified Pvt Ltd is engaged in the business of the sale of used vehicles by conducting auctions, mainly through offline channels in physical auction yards

Mitsubishi Corp
The signboard of Mitsubishi Corp is pictured at its head office in Tokyo, Japan
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2024 | 11:15 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday said it has cleared Mitsubishi Corporation's proposed acquisition of stakes in TVS Certified and TVS Vehicle Mobility Solution.

TVS Certified Pvt Ltd is engaged in the business of the sale of used vehicles by conducting auctions, mainly through offline channels in physical auction yards.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"The proposed combination relates to Mitsubishi Corporation (Acquirer) acquiring an equity stake in TVS Certified Pvt Ltd (Target 1) and TVS Vehicle Mobility Solution Pvt Ltd (Target 2)," CCI said in a release.

Mitsubishi Corporation is a global integrated business enterprise that develops and operates businesses in 90 countries.

TVS Vehicle Mobility Solution is engaged in the business dealership and distribution of commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles and motor vehicle services and undertaking dealership and distribution of spare parts for vehicles for a specific manufacturer.

In another release, CCI granted its clearance to BlackRock Funding Inc. to acquire Global Infrastructure Management, LLC.
 

"The proposed combination relates to the acquisition of 100 per cent of the limited liability company interests in Global Infrastructure Management, LLC (GIM) by BlackRock Funding, Inc (BFI)," CCI said.

BFI is a newly formed wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock Inc (BlackRock). The firm is active in the provision of global investment management, risk management and advisory services to institutional and retail clients around the world.

BlackRock manages assets on behalf of institutional and individual investors worldwide.

New York City-headquartered GIM is a global independent infrastructure fund manager. GIM and its affiliates manage certain investment funds operating under the trading name Global Infrastructure Partners (the GIP Funds).

The deals beyond a certain threshold require approval from the regulator, which keeps a tab on unfair business practices as well as promotes fair competition in the marketplace.

Also Read

Mitsubishi to enter Indian car market with over 30% stake in TVS Mobility

Mitsubishi Corp to acquire 32% stake in TVS Vehicle Mobility for Rs 300 cr

Welspun Corp stock zooms 6% on order wins worth over Rs 800 crore

Here's why Welspun Corp is falling in trade today; check details

TVS Motor stock rises 6% after Q4 results meet street estimates

Bharti Airtel converts $49.87 mn worth of foreign debt bonds into equity

IndiGo stake sale to raise funds to scale up hospitality biz: IGE

Wipro launches Lab45 AI platform to boost efficiency across biz functions

HDFC Bank raises FD rates by 20 basis points with effect from June 10

IT ministry to meet industry over draft digital competition law on Jun 13

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Mitsubishi CorpCCITVS Group

First Published: Jun 11 2024 | 11:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story