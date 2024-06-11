Wipro launches Lab45 AI platform to boost efficiency across biz functions

Wipro on Tuesday announced the launch of its Lab45 artificial intelligence (AI) platform, which leverages generative AI (GenAI), machine learning (ML), and deep learning technologies to help companies increase efficiencies, transform business functions, and enable industry-specific solutions.

Lab45 is Wipro’s innovation lab, and the Lab45 AI platform is available to all Wipro employees and clients.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The Lab45 AI platform runs on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model and supports various state-of-the-art large language models (LLMs) from leading providers as well as custom deep-learning and other models. The platform allows for seamless integration of language and visual processing for generating images from text prompts, as well as the ability to index, parse, and summarise content,” Wipro said in a statement.

With over 1,000 GenAI agents and more than 10 GenAI applications, the platform claims to offer no-code and low-code pre-built applications for HR, sales, marketing, and operations functions, while also allowing for the easy creation of industry-specific GenAI agents and applications.

“Our Lab45 AI platform is a testament to Wipro’s commitment to innovation and productivity,” said Subha Tatavarti, chief technology officer, Wipro. “We are excited about the transformative impact this platform will have across the business, particularly in HR, sales, marketing, and other business functions. Our platform will help our customers innovate faster while balancing privacy and responsible AI.”

With API-based access for custom applications, the platform claims to make it easier for clients to deploy GenAI to their environments. In fact, Topcoder, a Wipro platform connecting customers to its two-million-member global talent network, has been using Lab45 AI platform’s application programming interfaces (APIs) since October 2023, resulting in a seven-fold increase in GenAI usage.

Further, over the past six months, select Wipro teams and external users have been using the platform and realising significant time savings and productivity gains.

For example, in human resources (HR), Wipro claims that the platform has reduced the time it takes to read and interpret specific clauses from large voluminous contracts to minutes from hours, enabling significant improvement in turnaround time and accuracy in the background verification process.

In sales, the platform claims to have enabled “better and faster” sales and revenue generation, forecasting, sales analysis, and report generation via a combination of well-known LLMs combined with custom deep-learning models from Lab45.

In quality engineering and testing, recent proof of concepts (POCs) for Wipro customers in banking, pharmaceutical, telecommunication, and other industries globally have shown anywhere from 20 to 30 per cent improvements across test case, test script, and test result analytics.