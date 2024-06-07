Business Standard
TVS Motor recalls select units of iQube electric two-wheeler for inspection

The company will also carry out any rectification, if required, on affected scooters at zero cost to the customer, the firm said

The company or its dealer partners will individually contact customers, TVS Motor said.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 11:33 PM IST

TVS Motor Company on Friday said it is recalling a select set of iQube electric two-wheeler units for a "proactive inspection".
The company will inspect the bridge tube of units that were manufactured between July 10, 2023 and September 9, 2023 to ensure that the vehicle's ride handling is good over extended usage, it said in a statement.
 
The company will also carry out any rectification, if required, on affected scooters at zero cost to the customer, it added.
The company or its dealer partners will individually contact customers, TVS Motor said.

Topics : automobile industry TVS Motor Electric Vehicles

First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 11:33 PM IST

