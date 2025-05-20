Q4 results: MobiKwik suffers Rs 56.03 cr loss, ops revenue up marginally

Fintech firm MobiKwik reported a wider consolidated loss of Rs 56.03 crore in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q4FY25), compared to Rs 67 lakh in Q4FY24. The company’s loss rose from Rs 55.2 crore in Q3FY25. For the full FY25, the Gurugram-based company recorded a loss of Rs 121.5 crore, as compared to a profit of Rs 14 crore in FY24. MobiKwik’s revenue from operations grew by 1.43 per cent to Rs 267.78 crore in Q4FY25 from Rs 264.98 crore in Q4FY24. Sequentially, operational revenue slipped marginally by 0.6 per cent from Rs 269.47 crore in Q3FY25.

However, revenue from operations for the fintech company grew 33.9 per cent for the entire FY25 to Rs 1,192.49 crore from Rs 890.31 in the previous financial year. The company’s expenses rose 22 per cent on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis from Rs 265.70 crore in Q4FY24 to Rs 324.28 crore in Q4FY25. Sequentially, expenses grew 2.2 per cent from Rs 317.14 crore in Q3FY25. Expenses were recorded at Rs 1271.88 crore for the entire FY25, a 49 per cent increase from Rs 853.09 crore in FY24.

Payment gateway costs were the largest contributor to the company’s expenditure. In Q4FY25, these expenses accounted for Rs 147.05 crore, comprising 45.3 per cent of the company’s total expenditure.

The company’s use base was recorded at 176.4 million customers. It added 4.4 million new customers in Q4FY25. In FY25, the company added 20.6 million new users.

MobiKwik has 4.59 million merchants with the company taking on board 76,000 new merchants in the fourth quarter. In FY25, it added 0.53 million new merchants in total.

“Our payments business has shown remarkable strength, growing threefold year-on-year. Our focus for this year will be to leverage AI as a growth catalyst - to accelerate go-to-market, drive revenue growth, and expand margins through intelligent automation,” said Upasana Taku, executive director, co-founder and chief financial officer (CFO), One MobiKwik Systems.