More than 8.4 million people globally are learning Hindi on Duolingo

In India it is the second most learned language while globally it is now ranked 10th, surpassing Portugeause

BS Web Team New Delhi
Duolingo

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2023 | 3:51 PM IST
Duolingo, a popular language-learning platform, has reported 8.4 million learners worldwide who are actively learning Hindi on the app.

The Hindi language course was launched on Duolingo in 2018 and has emerged as one of the fastest-growing languages across the globe.

After English, Hindi is the most popular language among learners in India. French, Korean, and Spanish are respectively among the top five languages Indians are currently learning on Duolingo.

At a global level, Hindi has risen to the 10th position on the platform's list of most learnt languages, surpassing Portuguese.

Hindi’s popularity may be due to people migrating to Hindi-speaking states and cities within India as well as a growing expat population. Increasing tourism in the country could also be another reason stated by the company.

The country marketing manager at Duolingo, Karandeep Singh Kapany said, “This is reflective of India's global prominence across the various domains of entertainment, sports, business, and technology. This has sparked profound curiosity and a strong desire amongst learners to explore India, its languages, and its rich culture."

Topics :Hindi languageHindiBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 17 2023 | 3:51 PM IST

