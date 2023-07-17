Home / Companies / News / Tyre major Michelin confirms appointment of Shantanu Deshpande as India MD

Tyre major Michelin confirms appointment of Shantanu Deshpande as India MD

French tyre major Michelin on Monday said it has appointed Shantanu Deshpande as Managing Director of its Indian operations.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
photo: https://www.michelin.com/

Jul 17 2023
He will be based out of Pune.

Across his 23-year tenure with Michelin, Deshpande held various leadership roles in sales and marketing, both in India and in other geographies such as North America, Africa, Middle East and Asia, the company said in a statement.

He had joined Michelin India in 1999 as an Area Sales Manager.

He was later appointed India Marketing Director in 2007 and in this role, he was instrumental in establishing the company's presence in the country.

From 2012 to 2015, Deshpande served as Vice President Marketing with a Michelin subsidiary in North America.

He was Director Marketing B2B business for Africa, India & Middle East Region from 2015 to 2020, the tyre major stated.

Since 2020, Shantanu has served as Global Marketing Director for Michelin Group's Urban Business Line based out of Bangkok.

Headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France, Michelin is present in 175 countries and operates 67 tyre production facilities which together produced around 167 million tyres in 2022.

First Published: Jul 17 2023 | 3:02 PM IST

