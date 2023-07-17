MakeMyTrip Foundation pledges Rs 5 crore to aid flood relief efforts

MakeMyTrip Foundation has pledged Rs 5 crore towards relief efforts in the states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

These states have recently experienced severe devastation due to recent flooding. The foundation will collaborate with local partners, government bodies, experts, NGOs, and residents to carry out relief operations and provide immediate aid.

Deep Kalra, a trustee of MakeMyTrip Foundation, emphasised the urgency of sending essential resources to support the affected people in these states.

"There is an urgent need to send essential resources to aid the people of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand as they grapple with the extensive damages caused by the recent flooding. MakeMyTrip is a conduit for the discovery of the unparalleled beauty of these states. Therefore, it is incumbent upon us to also help the local community in their time of need," Kalra stated.

Kalra added that the situation in these mountainous states is challenging and requires a collective effort from everyone. Even small contributions can make a significant difference in supporting emergency response actions and improving the lives of the local communities who graciously host visitors to their home states.

The Foundation has previously contributed to India’s efforts to fight Covid by creating the Aarogya Setu app, launching CoviRide (a community participation platform to assist with transport-related solutions), and working with local government bodies and NGOs for community initiatives. The Foundation also augmented relief efforts in the aftermath of Cyclone Fani in Orissa and the 2019 Kerala floods.