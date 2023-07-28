Home / Companies / News / Motilal Oswal Financial Services founders commit 10% stake to philanthropy

As on Friday, the value of the shares pledged by Oswal and Agarawal stands at Rs 1,216 crore

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2023 | 6:40 PM IST
Motilal Oswal and Raamdeo Agarawal, founders of Motilal Oswal Financial Services, have announced a generous pledge towards philanthropy, joining the likes of Azim Premji, Nandan Nilekani, Anil Agarwal, and Nikhil Kamath. 

Motilal Oswal Financial Services disclosed in an exchange notification that its founding pair had expressed their intention to donate 5 per cent of their respective shares, cumulatively equating to 14.7 million shares, or 10 per cent of the company's total paid-up share capital. These shares are earmarked for various charitable endeavors. 

As on Friday, the value of the shares pledged by Oswal and Agarawal stands at Rs 1,216 crore.

Speaking over a call, Oswal elaborated on the duo's philanthropic ambitions, citing a desire to accelerate the initiatives pursued by the Motilal Oswal Foundation.

The lion's share of the funds, Oswal clarified, around 90 per cent, will be allocated towards supporting educational institutions.

"Over a ten-year span, we aim to ensure the entire sum is judiciously spent. We will either establish new institutions or provide financial backing to those already operating effectively. Coming from a community that has always valued giving back to society, we have been inculcated since day one with the importance of philanthropy," Oswal shared.

Oswal also attributed his philanthropic inspiration to influential billionaires such as Warren Buffet.

The Motilal Oswal Foundation primarily collaborates with underprivileged children and prides itself on having extended its aid to 37,122 beneficiaries through its various initiatives thus far.

Last month, Nilhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha, pledged half of his wealth to philanthropic causes. Other prominent figures in the field include investor and DMart cofounder Radhakishan Damani and India-born investor Mohnish Pabrai, both of whom operate charities. Damani's charity provides affordable accommodation to patient families undergoing treatment in Mumbai, while Pabrai's Dakshana Foundation offers intensive 1-2 year coaching for IIT and medical entrance exams to students from financially disadvantaged backgrounds.

First Published: Jul 28 2023 | 6:33 PM IST

