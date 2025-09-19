Home / Companies / News / Work halts at MRF's Thiruvottiyur unit as 800 workers go on strike

Work halts at MRF's Thiruvottiyur unit as 800 workers go on strike

Around 800 workers at MRF's Thiruvottiyur plant are on an indefinite strike over annual insurance premium payment issues and the hiring of trainees under the NAPS scheme

MRF
The strike has led to a complete stoppage of work at the unit, one of MRF’s oldest facilities. (Photo: Facebook)
BS Reporter Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 11:03 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Around 800 workers at MRF’s Wimco Nagar manufacturing unit in Thiruvottiyur are on an indefinite strike over issues related to annual insurance premium payment and the hiring of trainees under the Centre’s National Apprentice Promotion Scheme (NAPS). The strike has led to a complete stoppage of work at the unit, one of MRF’s oldest facilities.
 
The dispute between the workers and the management began on 11 September after the latter allegedly refused to continue a long-standing practice of paying the annual medical insurance premium up front and allowing workers to repay it in instalments over four to five months, said CITU state president A Soundararajan. CITU has extended support to the strike. The company did not respond to queries from Business Standard. “Now they are refusing to pay a nominal amount of slightly over Rs 1 crore,” he said.
 
“The management is also preferring trainees through NAPS over permanent employees, as they receive subsidies for this. We are in constant talks with the management, but so far, the response has not been positive,” alleged R Jayaraman, a senior CITU leader leading the workers’ protest.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Royal Enfield partners with Flipkart to sell 350 cc motorcycle range

Premium

Amazon Now to expand to over 300 dark stores by 2025 with ₹2,000 cr push

Premium

Evera Cabs offers to lease 1,000 BluSmart cars financed by PFC, IREDA

Flipkart Minutes to deliver Big Billion Days 2025 deals in just 10 minutes

JSW Energy to acquire Tidong Power from Norway firm for ₹1.7K crore

Topics :MRFWorkers strikeLabour strike

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 11:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story