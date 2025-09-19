Evera Cabs offers to lease 1,000 BluSmart cars financed by PFC, IREDA

Electric mobility firm Evera Cabs has submitted an offer to the interim resolution professional (IRP) overseeing Gensol Engineering to lease 1,000 electric cars previously operated by the now-defunct cab-hailing service BluSmart.

The fleet, financed by public sector lenders Power Finance Corporation ( PFC ) and Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), could support Evera’s expansion plans while offering lenders a potential recovery route.

“We have sent a proposal to the IRP for a monthly lease plan to get cars that were financed by PFC and IREDA. After the IRP, the proposal will be approved by the Committee of Creditors (CoC). We hope to hear from the concerned parties very soon,” said Nimish Trivedi, co-founder and chief executive officer of Evera.

Trivedi, however, noted that the leasing decision would also depend on the condition of the cars. ALSO READ: Adani Group gains ₹66,000 crore market capitalisation after Sebi relief According to media reports, both lenders had been considering auctioning the EVs, which were financed through loans to Gensol and subsequently leased to BluSmart. In total, PFC and IREDA had financed more than 4,000 cars. Business Standard sent an email to the IRP, but the query did not elicit any response. The Delhi-based startup has already secured 500 BluSmart EVs on lease to date from banks, high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and family offices. The company is now expanding its presence further in the EV mobility segment.

Evera’s app, which caters to both corporate and individual users, has recently launched an hourly rental service in Delhi NCR. The service currently offers sedans and SUVs and can be booked for a minimum duration of two hours and a maximum of 12 hours. With the launch of its rental service, the share of the business-to-consumer (B2C) segment is set to rise to 40 per cent, up from the earlier 20 per cent, Trivedi added. Evera has also been seeking investments to fuel its growth plans. Trivedi said the company is currently in talks with global and Indian investors for both debt and equity.