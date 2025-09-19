Home / Companies / News / Amazon Now to expand to over 300 dark stores by 2025 with ₹2,000 cr push

Amazon Now to expand to over 300 dark stores by 2025 with ₹2,000 cr push

Amazon India will expand its Amazon Now network to more than 300 dark stores by end-2025, investing Rs 2,000 crore in storage, processing and delivery infrastructure

Ahead of the Amazon Great Indian Festival, the company has launched 17 new fulfillment centres, six new sortation centres, and 75 new delivery stations in the country. (Photo: Reuters)
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 7:35 PM IST
Amazon India plans to add more than 200 more micro-fulfilment centres or dark stores by the end of 2025, taking the total to over 300, as it invests ₹2,000 crore to expand storage and processing capacities. 
 
At present, the company’s quick commerce arm Amazon Now has 100 micro-fulfilment centres across cities such as Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru. 
 
Ahead of the Amazon Great Indian Festival, the company has launched 17 new fulfillment centres, six new sortation centres, and 75 new delivery stations in the country. 
 
“It (₹2,000 crore investment) is going into fulfillment centers, sortation centers, and delivery stations. This is primarily from an infrastructure to provide the storage space and the processing capacity across the network along with delivery capacity,” said Karan Chugh, director of operations, Amazon India. 
 
This will be the first time the company will test its quick commerce capabilities during the Great Indian Festival season, he said. 
 
“We've been upgrading our infrastructure…on better cooling and break room solutions, providing Ashray centers across the country for … not just Amazon delivery associates, but any delivery associates for that matter. We have 65 of those,” Chugh told reporters. 
 
The infrastructure capacity expansion for B2B deliveries has been done across fulfillment centres in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru. It is also expected to cut delivery time by half, it stated.
 
Maharashtra is Amazon Business' largest customer base. The state has recorded over 40 per cent year-on-year growth, driven by increase in volumes from its tier II and III towns. The company has recorded a 50 per cent growth in bulk orders in the state. 

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 7:14 PM IST

