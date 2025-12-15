MTNL board clears ₹350.72 cr sale of Mumbai's BKC housing block to Nabard

State-run telecom firm Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited ( MTNL ) has approved the sale of its residential property located in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) to the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) for ₹350.72 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

MTNL said its board of directors approved the transaction through a circular resolution passed on Monday. The disclosure was made under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (Sebi LODR) Regulations, 2015.

Details of the property sold

The property includes the GN Block of BKC Quarters, comprising 28 residential units. It is located on MMRDA Plot No. R-4 in Bandra (East), Mumbai. The plot spans an area of 2,680 sq metres, with a total built-up area of 4,019.02 sq metres.