Home / Companies / News / Wheels India signs tech assistance deal with Japan's Topy Industries

Wheels India signs tech assistance deal with Japan's Topy Industries

The company said it has also bagged new orders for its aluminium wheels business from Hyundai and Volkswagen and expects to commence supplies next year

Wheels India
Wheels India said it is currently in the process of expanding the annual capacity at its alloy wheels plant at Thervoi Kandigai (in Tamil Nadu) to 700,000 wheels per annum | Image: wheelsindia.com
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 2:21 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Wheels India on Monday said it has signed a technical assistance agreement with Japan's Topy Industries for design, development and manufacture of aluminium alloy wheels.

Topy will provide technical knowhow and engineering support to enhance Wheels India's design and manufacturing capabilities for cast aluminium wheel business under the agreement, the company said in a statement.

"This agreement is expected to bring in considerable technical expertise in the aluminium wheel segment for Wheels India. We are confident that this agreement will also help us win new businesses and bolster our competitive advantage in the cast aluminium segment," Wheels India Managing Director Srivats Ram said.

Topy Industries is an over 100-year-old globally renowned wheel manufacturer. They are a leading manufacturer of aluminium wheels with cutting-edge technologies, he noted.

Srivats further said,"Through this agreement, we are hoping to make fresh inroads into the Japanese OEMs in India in the alloy wheel segment."  The company said it has also bagged new orders for its aluminium wheels business from Hyundai and Volkswagen and expects to commence supplies next year.

Wheels India said it is currently in the process of expanding the annual capacity at its alloy wheels plant at Thervoi Kandigai (in Tamil Nadu) to 700,000 wheels per annum from the existing 500,000 wheels per annum.

This capacity expansion is expected to be completed by the end of the next quarter, it said, adding buoyed by the prospects in the aluminium wheels segment, the company is planning to further expand its capacity to 10 lakh wheels per annum, which is expected to be completed by the end of FY27.

Wheels India already has a joint venture with Topy for steel wheels business through WIL Car Wheels Ltd with a 74 per cent equity holding. This JV is focused on steel wheels for the Japanese OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) in India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Solar project in Rajasthan facing no evacuation constraints, says ACME

Inox Wind secures 102.3 MW order from Aditya Birla Renewables' arm

Axis Bank plans to hire 50 private bankers amid wealth boom in India

Premium

Kavach expansion puts ₹50,000 crore train protection market in play

Premium

IndiGo beats Air India group in international scheduled flights, seats

Topics :Wheels IndiaWheelsJapanaluminium

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 2:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story