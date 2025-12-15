Wheels India signs tech assistance deal with Japan's Topy Industries

Wheels India on Monday said it has signed a technical assistance agreement with Japan's Topy Industries for design, development and manufacture of aluminium alloy wheels.

Topy will provide technical knowhow and engineering support to enhance Wheels India's design and manufacturing capabilities for cast aluminium wheel business under the agreement, the company said in a statement.

"This agreement is expected to bring in considerable technical expertise in the aluminium wheel segment for Wheels India. We are confident that this agreement will also help us win new businesses and bolster our competitive advantage in the cast aluminium segment," Wheels India Managing Director Srivats Ram said.

Topy Industries is an over 100-year-old globally renowned wheel manufacturer. They are a leading manufacturer of aluminium wheels with cutting-edge technologies, he noted. Srivats further said,"Through this agreement, we are hoping to make fresh inroads into the Japanese OEMs in India in the alloy wheel segment." The company said it has also bagged new orders for its aluminium wheels business from Hyundai and Volkswagen and expects to commence supplies next year. Wheels India said it is currently in the process of expanding the annual capacity at its alloy wheels plant at Thervoi Kandigai (in Tamil Nadu) to 700,000 wheels per annum from the existing 500,000 wheels per annum.