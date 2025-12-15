Home / Companies / News / JioStar brings in ex-Welspun group CFO G R Arun Kumar as finance head

JioStar brings in ex-Welspun group CFO G R Arun Kumar as finance head

JioStar has appointed former Welspun Group CFO G R Arun Kumar as its chief financial officer. He will lead finance and commercial functions, the company said in an internal email

JioHotstar
JioStar also announced an investment of Rs 4,000 crore for a south content slate over five years
Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 2:28 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
JioStar has appointed G R Arun Kumar as its chief financial officer (CFO). Kumar earlier led Welspun Group as group CFO and head of strategy, overseeing finance, planning, mergers and acquisitions, compliance, and investor relations, according to an internal company email.
 
What will Arun Kumar’s role be at JioStar?
 
He will lead the company’s overall finance and commercial functions. Before Kumar’s appointment, Mukesh Mundra looked after the company’s financial functions. The internal email said Kumar’s presence on the board would bolster its focus on maintaining financial agility and discipline as the company grows its footprint and accelerates decision-making across markets.
 
Why is the CFO appointment significant for JioStar now?
 
The appointment comes at a time when the media group is looking to cut losses across businesses. Its streaming platform, JioHotstar, could also face tougher competition from Netflix after the latter announced it is acquiring Warner Bros’ film and TV studio.
 
Recently, JioStar also announced an investment of Rs 4,000 crore for a south content slate over five years, citing higher viewership and engagement from the region.
 
“As we operate in a rapidly evolving environment, being fleet-footed, responsive and forward-looking is critical and Arun will play an important role in accelerating this shift, ensuring we have the financial systems, insights and operational flexibility needed to move with speed while continuing to build scale and long-term value as we position JioStar as a digital-first organisation. Arun will also play a key part in partnering with the board, the CEOs, and business leaders to drive growth, profitability, and financial resilience. He will lead our overall finance and commercial functions,” the internal email stated.
 
What is Arun Kumar’s background and experience?
 
Kumar has nearly three decades of financial leadership experience across global organisations and large Indian conglomerates. Based in Mumbai, he has held leadership roles at Unilever, Vedanta, General Electric and Ola across India and international markets, before joining Welspun Group.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Wheels India signs tech assistance deal with Japan's Topy Industries

Solar project in Rajasthan facing no evacuation constraints, says ACME

Inox Wind secures 102.3 MW order from Aditya Birla Renewables' arm

Axis Bank plans to hire 50 private bankers amid wealth boom in India

Premium

Kavach expansion puts ₹50,000 crore train protection market in play

Topics :Jio networkWelspun IndiaMedia companiesIndian CFOs

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 2:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story