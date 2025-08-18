MTNL loan defaults rise to ₹8,659 cr; total debt climbs to ₹34,577 cr

State-run telecom operator Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL) on Monday reported an increase in its loan defaults, with outstanding dues to public sector banks climbing to ₹8,659 as of July 31, 2025, the company said in a stock filing.

The telco said the amount comprises ₹7,794.34 crore in principal and ₹864.75 crore in interest.

The figure marks an increase from ₹8,584.93 crore of defaults reported on June 30, 2025, which included ₹7,794.34 crore of principal and ₹790.59 crore of interest.

Bank-wise defaults

According to the MTNL, the seven impacted public sector banks are:

Union Bank of India : ₹3,768.37 crore (₹3,334.57 crore principal; ₹433.80 crore interest)

: ₹3,768.37 crore (₹3,334.57 crore principal; ₹433.80 crore interest) Indian Overseas Bank : ₹2,455.01 crore (₹2,300 crore principal; ₹155.01 crore interest)

: ₹2,455.01 crore (₹2,300 crore principal; ₹155.01 crore interest) Bank of India : ₹1,131.54 crore (₹999.54 crore principal; ₹132 crore interest)

: ₹1,131.54 crore (₹999.54 crore principal; ₹132 crore interest) Punjab National Bank : ₹478.26 crore (₹432.16 crore principal; ₹46.10 crore interest)

: ₹478.26 crore (₹432.16 crore principal; ₹46.10 crore interest) State Bank of India : ₹363.43 crore (₹313.90 crore principal; ₹49.53 crore interest)

: ₹363.43 crore (₹313.90 crore principal; ₹49.53 crore interest) UCO Bank : ₹276.08 crore (₹245.83 crore principal; ₹30.25 crore interest)

: ₹276.08 crore (₹245.83 crore principal; ₹30.25 crore interest) Punjab & Sind Bank: ₹186.40 crore (₹168.34 crore principal; ₹18.06 crore interest)

MTNL total debt: ₹34,577 crore

MTNL also reported that its total financial debt stood at ₹34,577 crore at the end of July. This is slightly higher than the ₹34,484 crore reported at the end of June.