MTNL loan defaults rise to ₹8,659 cr; total debt climbs to ₹34,577 cr

Bank-wise defaults
- Union Bank of India: ₹3,768.37 crore (₹3,334.57 crore principal; ₹433.80 crore interest)
- Indian Overseas Bank: ₹2,455.01 crore (₹2,300 crore principal; ₹155.01 crore interest)
- Bank of India: ₹1,131.54 crore (₹999.54 crore principal; ₹132 crore interest)
- Punjab National Bank: ₹478.26 crore (₹432.16 crore principal; ₹46.10 crore interest)
- State Bank of India: ₹363.43 crore (₹313.90 crore principal; ₹49.53 crore interest)
- UCO Bank: ₹276.08 crore (₹245.83 crore principal; ₹30.25 crore interest)
- Punjab & Sind Bank: ₹186.40 crore (₹168.34 crore principal; ₹18.06 crore interest)
MTNL total debt: ₹34,577 crore
- Bank loans: ₹8,659 crore
- Sovereign-guaranteed bonds: ₹24,071 crore
- Loan from Department of Telecommunications (for bond interest): ₹1,921 crore
