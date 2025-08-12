Reliance tops Hurun list of India's most valuable family businesses

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries, valued at ₹28.23 trillion — about a twelfth of India’s GDP — is India’s most valuable family business. The Adani family, worth ₹14 trillion, leads among first-generation family firms, according to the 2025 Barclays Private Clients Hurun India Most Valuable Family Businesses List.

The 300 families on the list paid ₹1.8 trillion in taxes in FY25, accounting for 15 per cent of India’s corporate tax collections. Together, they are worth ₹134 trillion — more than the combined GDP of Turkey and Finland — and generated ₹7,100 crore in value daily.

Around 120 families, spanning Arvind’s denim, Bharat Forge’s truck axles, and Meril’s medical devices, risk billions in export revenue over the next year amid US tariffs.