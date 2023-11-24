Home / Companies / News / Murthy's Catamaran plans to invest in precision manufacturing companies

Murthy's Catamaran plans to invest in precision manufacturing companies

"We are trying to invest in those companies which can export and make components in deep tech, and automobile," Ranganath said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Narayan Murthy

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2023 | 8:25 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy's venture capital firm Catamaran plans to expand its portfolio by investing in precision manufacturing startups and companies exporting their products, a senior company official has said.

While speaking to PTI on the sidelines of the Digital Acceleration and Transformation Expo (DATE), Catamaran Chairman MD Ranganath said the valuation expectation in startups have come down in India compared to the phase in 2022, but good ideas with good business models will continue to attract investments.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Our current focus, in addition to services, is on precision manufacturing. Now, India is attracting a lot of manufacturing investments. We are trying to invest in those companies which can export and make components in deep tech, and automobile," Ranganath said.

Catamaran has invested in companies like SpaceX, deep tech energy startup Log 9, B2B e-commerce firm udaan, edtech firm udemy, and fintech firm Acko, among others.

"Overall, in a market compared to 2022, the valuation expectations are down, but finally, what we are betting is on the business model, the relevance of the company for the market. We are very confident that whatever investments we have made are right bets," Ranganath said.

Also Read

Narayana Murthy's Catamaran aims to double AUM to $2 billion in 5 yrs

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a week

Narayana to buy stake of Morgan Stanley, BanyanTree in Nspira at Rs 1.4k cr

PM Modi to launch projects worth Rs 6,100 cr in Telangana tomorrow

Mandaviya takes feedback from over 3,000 farmers from different states

Berkshire Hathaway sells remaining 2.46% in Paytm for Rs 1,371 crore

CashKaro expects profitability in 2 yrs, user base to grow 100 mn in 3 yrs

Retail, e-commerce likely to see fairly good year ahead: Snapdeal CEO

Adani-Hindenburg case: There is no reason to discredit Sebi, says SC

MAN Industries case: NFRA imposes 5-year ban on auditor for lapses

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narayan Murthymanufacturing Startups

First Published: Nov 24 2023 | 11:03 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story