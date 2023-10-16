Muted revenue growth, higher profitability for RIL in quarter ending Sept

Analysts are projecting a rise in profits for Reliance Industries ( RIL ) for the quarter ending September 2023 (Q2FY24), although revenue growth is anticipated to remain subdued. Key factors to monitor include guidance on new energy capital expenditure, retail expansion, and telecom tariffs.

According to a Bloomberg poll, 12 analysts have estimated RIL's consolidated revenue to reach Rs 2.24 trillion, while five analysts expect an adjusted net income of Rs 17,961 crore. In comparison, RIL reported a net profit of Rs 15,512 crore and consolidated revenue of Rs 2.53 trillion for the corresponding quarter in the previous financial year (Q2FY23).

Systematix analysts forecast that the company's consolidated Ebitda will grow by 28 per cent year-on-year, driven by marginal gains across various segments. Ebitda stands for earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortisation.

In terms of segments, RIL's upstream business is poised for sequential gains due to rising crude oil prices. "As indicated in the quarter ending June 2023, RIL's KG gas production has increased to approximately 28 mmscmd with a peak price realisation of $12.12 per mmbtu," stated analysts from Dolat Capital. Mmbtu refers to metric million British thermal units.

The Oil to Chemicals (O2C) segment is also expected to benefit from higher refining margins. Analysts from Dolat Capital indicate that the processing of discounted Russian crude will positively impact the overall Gross Refining Margins (GRM). Motilal Oswal anticipates a 40 per cent year-on-year increase in Ebitda for the O2C business.

However, gains in the refining segment may be partly offset by lower petrochemical margins and planned maintenance shutdowns at RIL's refining facilities. Scheduled maintenance activities were announced by the company in September.

Kotak Securities analysts expect a 9 per cent sequential improvement in RIL's standalone Ebitda, attributing it to increased KG basin gas production and likely sequential improvements in GRMs, although offset by weaker petrochemical spreads.

On the consumer side, the telecom vertical is expected to see a 13 per cent year-on-year rise in Ebitda and a 9 per cent increase in revenue, according to analysts from Nomura. Meanwhile, Jefferies analysts forecast that the retail business will experience a 16 per cent year-on-year decline in core retail revenues per square foot, attributed to a 35 per cent increase in area. Nonetheless, this is expected to result in a robust 17 per cent revenue growth year-on-year and a 24 per cent increase in operating Ebitda.

Motilal Oswal analysts highlight that clarity on the Rs 75,000 crore announcements in the new energy sector, retail store growth, and telecom pricing strategies are key aspects to watch.