Mystery thickens in Zee fund diversion case amid reports of accounting hole

The mystery surrounding alleged fund diversion from Zee Entertainment Enterprises by founders Subhash Chandra and Punit Goenka has thickened with news reports suggesting an accounting hole of Rs 2,000 crore—nearly 10 times cited by an ex-parte interim order passed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) dated June 12, 2023.

Shares of Zee tanked 14 per cent even as the media broadcaster termed the “rumours pertaining to accounting issues in the company are incorrect, baseless and false.” Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Shares of Zee last closed at Rs 164.5, suffering an erosion of Rs 2,700 crore in the market capitalisation. The stock is now down 40 per cent this year and has lost Rs 10,580 crore in market value.



News reports in Bloomberg and Reuters citing sources said during its investigation Sebi has found fund diversion at Zee at around Rs 2,000 crore. The reports dashed hopes of investors who had lapped up Zee’s shares in an earlier session on reports that Zee and Sony were making a last-ditch effort to salvage the $10 billion merger.

“In this regard, the company is not aware of any order wherein Sebi has recorded any finding and therefore it has been falsely reported,” said Zee in the exchange filing.

Sources said Sebi is currently investigating the Zee matter and is expected to pass a final order by mid-April.



In the initial investigations, Sebi had alleged a fund diversion of around Rs 200 crore. The matter pertains to a letter of comfort granted by Chandra, Goenka's father and the former chairman of the Essel Group, for the appropriation of a Rs 200-crore fixed deposit with Yes Bank.

As per sources, Sebi has now investigated several other letters of comfort (LoCs) issued by Zee insiders to several other banks to companies related to the promoters. The amount involving LoCs with other banks is much higher than the LoC issued by Chandra, which triggered the whole investigation, said people in the know.



Sebi had issued an ex-parte interim order in June 2023. In a confirmatory order issued in August 2023, the regulator had said that it will take up to eight months to finish the probe.

In the confirmatory order, Sebi had noted that an internal examination of related party transactions carried out by Grant Thornton India had a minimum value of Rs 23 crore, which left out the majority of the transactions. These transactions are under examination.

In October last year, the Securities and Appellate Tribunal (SAT) had given relief to Zee chief Goenka from the Sebi order barring him from holding key positions in four group firms.



“The company has been in the process of providing all the comments, information or explanation requested by Sebi, and has extended complete co-operation on all aspects,” Zee further said in its filing.

The Zee official was given a personal hearing before the market regulator before the directions in the confirmatory order were firmed up.

The promoters of Zee have less than 4 per cent stake in the company while 96 per cent of it is publicly owned.

As per the allegations, funds diverted from Zee and associate entities benefitted the promoter family.

The planned merger with Sony’s India unit was also shrouded with uncertainty following Sebi’s action against the founders.