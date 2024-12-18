myTVS enters quick commerce for auto parts distribution; to open 250 stores

myTVS, part of the USD 3 billion TVS Mobility Group and a leading digital automotive aftermarket platform, has entered the quick commerce segment for auto parts distribution.

The city-headquartered company plans to set up 250 stores branded as myTVS Hypermart across India over the next three years, Managing Director G Srinivasa Raghavan said here on Wednesday.

Initially, myTVS will establish about 50 stores by March 2025 in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Gujarat. These stores will leverage AI-driven supply chain technology to ensure minimal returns and deliver the right product at the right place and time, he added.

The model operates as a "Supply Chain as a Pipe," introducing a consignment inventory system at partner stores, allowing them to focus on business growth without holding stock, Raghavan told reporters.

Following a successful pilot phase, the company has launched the service, which is expected to improve profitability per store and deliver superior returns for partner retailers within three months.

"It's a unique model. We can cater to a wide range of services based on dealer requirements," he said.

"Customers can order parts online through the myTVS app, with a delivery promise within two hours. We have built the country's largest digital catalogue of parts and lubricants, featuring 8 million Stock stock-keeping units for both commercial vehicles and passenger cars. myTVS aims to connect 50,000 garages and retailers across India by 2025," he added.

Currently, myTVS operates over 1,000 service centers, serving over a million customers and managing 10,000 vehicle fleets.